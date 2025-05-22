CATEGORIES
Drone To The Rescue: Shark Fisherman Saves Teen From Drowning In A Rip Current

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 22, 2025, 09:40 AM EDT
hero drone pilot saves swimmer florida
A day of shark fishing at Pensacola Beach turned into an extraordinary tale of heroism when a local angler, Andrew Smith, leveraged an unlikely piece of tech to save a teenage girl from a perilous rip current. Smith, known for his unique approach to fishing with drones, is now being hailed as a lifesaver after his quick thinking and aerial expertise led to a successful rescue operation.

The dramatic incident unfolded as the teen found herself caught in a powerful rip tide about 100 yards from the shore along Pensacola Beach, battling the strong currents of the ocean for a harrowing five minutes. Onlookers watched anxiously as the current pulled her further offshore.

Spotting the distress from the shore, local shark fisherman Andrew Smith recognized that he needed to do something even though he couldn't swim. Instead, he deployed his drone, a tool he typically uses to drag bait. His plan was to use the drone to deliver a flotation device directly to the struggling girl. His first drop attempt failed. Smith said, "I released it too early, it was really windy. Like it wasn’t close at all."

drone drop1
Credit: Robert Nay via Fox 4 news

Thankfully, a quick-thinking bystander brought Smith a second flotation device. This time, Smith re-calibrated his approach, saying, "I flew it back out and after the first one I could tell how windy it was. So then I lowered it down, you had to go slower and slower down to her because that was it." The pilot hovered the flotation device within grasp of the swimmer and then made a successful drop.

Clinging to the flotation device, the teen was able to stay afloat until first responders arrived, another five minutes after the successful drop. Smith also commented that the situation might've met a different outcome if the swimmer had been in a "No Fly Zone" further down the beach.

Smith’s ingenious use of a drone in this critical scenario (which no doubt has made him a local hero) highlights a potential role in life-guard patrol and/or rescue. Yes, drones/quadcopters tend to get negative public criticism no thanks to incompetent flyers, but this bit of news proves that in the right hands, drones can quite literally be live savers.
Tags:  swim, drone, quadcopter, rescue
