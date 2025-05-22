Drone To The Rescue: Shark Fisherman Saves Teen From Drowning In A Rip Current
The dramatic incident unfolded as the teen found herself caught in a powerful rip tide about 100 yards from the shore along Pensacola Beach, battling the strong currents of the ocean for a harrowing five minutes. Onlookers watched anxiously as the current pulled her further offshore.
Spotting the distress from the shore, local shark fisherman Andrew Smith recognized that he needed to do something even though he couldn't swim. Instead, he deployed his drone, a tool he typically uses to drag bait. His plan was to use the drone to deliver a flotation device directly to the struggling girl. His first drop attempt failed. Smith said, "I released it too early, it was really windy. Like it wasn’t close at all."
Clinging to the flotation device, the teen was able to stay afloat until first responders arrived, another five minutes after the successful drop. Smith also commented that the situation might've met a different outcome if the swimmer had been in a "No Fly Zone" further down the beach.
Smith’s ingenious use of a drone in this critical scenario (which no doubt has made him a local hero) highlights a potential role in life-guard patrol and/or rescue. Yes, drones/quadcopters tend to get negative public criticism no thanks to incompetent flyers, but this bit of news proves that in the right hands, drones can quite literally be live savers.