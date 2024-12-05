Snap A Real Selfie From Outer Space Thanks To An Ex-NASA Engineer
Mark Robler, also known for his googly-eyed robot that is unbeatable at Rock, Paper, Scissors, is launching a satellite with the aid of Google and T-Mobile to make space selfies a reality. Onboard the satellite will be a Google Pixel smartphone, a radiation-resistant case, and opposite that will be another camera.
“So once we beam your picture up to the satellite, we’ll display it on the phone, and then the camera will take an HDR picture and then beam the image back to Earth,” explained Robler.
Robler has included a fail-safe in case the phone/camera combination happens to stop working. To the other side will be the exact same devices. However, the team said this created a problem, as it meant the satellite would have to be facing three different ways to pick up solar energy from the Sun. So, Robler and his team decided to install a flywheel inside the satellite that can rotate depending on which action is required.
While Robler is billing the space selfie as being free, there is a caveat. It is only free for those with a T-Mobile account, or a Google Pixel smartphone. If anyone falls into either category, they will be able to go to spaceselfie.com and enter a code.
Otherwise, a subscription to CrunchLabs will be required to take a space selfie. Current CrunchLabs subscriptions start at $25 annually, and can run up to $80.
