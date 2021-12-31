Sega Left A Massive User Database Vulnerable But It Could Have Been Worse





It's a good idea for big organizations to hire security researchers for help securing their systems. No matter how much effort you put into something (like securing your network), it can sometimes require a person looking at it from a different angle to point out a problem you couldn't see.

A diagram shows the possible effects of the security hole. Image: VPNOverview (click to enlarge)



Furthermore, the AWS keys allowed "read and write access to Sega Europe's cloud storage." Sega hosts many of its websites on Amazon servers, and using the information in the compromised bucket, researchers could have uploaded files, executed scripts, altered existing web pages, and modified the server configuration of vulnerable Sega sites.