SEGA Genesis Mini Gets A Model 2 Makeover And An All-New Library Of Games
Are you old enough to fondly recall SEGA's Genesis system? It was known as the Mega Drive outside of the US. SEGA's 16-bit machine was the second of the fourth-generation game consoles. While it was a modest success in its home country of Japan, it was wildly popular in the US, Europe, and South America. The company has already released one miniature stand-alone version of its biggest-selling console, but now a second one is on the way.
Regular readers will already know that, of course, because we told you when it would release. That date hasn't changed, but what's new is that we now have the full lineup of sixty titles that will come pre-installed in the petite play piece. The long list includes ten games originally released for the Genesis' CD-ROM add-on, as well as seven titles that are either new ports or altogether new/unreleased games.
The games in the NA version of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are different from the titles in the Japanese version. Here are the games that are in both systems:
- After Burner 2
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- Crusader of Centy
- Devi & Pii (new)
- Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)
- Fatal Fury 2
- Fantasy Zone (new port)
- Final Fight CD (Sega CD)
- Gain Ground
- Granada
- Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (Thunder Force IV)
- Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)
- Midnight Resistance
- Night Striker (Sega CD)
- Night Trap (Sega CD)
- The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)
- OutRun
- Phantasy Star II
- Populous
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)
- Ranger-X
- Robo Aleste (Sega CD)
- Shining Force CD (Sega CD)
- Shining in the Darkness
- Silpheed (Sega CD)
- Sonic CD (Sega CD)
- Space Harrier + Space Harrier II (new ports)
- Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
- Spatter (new)
- Splatterhouse 2
- Star Mobile (new)
- Super Locomotive (new)
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing SVP
Overall, Japanese gamers got more Sega CD games, including beloved titles such as Lunar: Silver Star Story and Popful Mail, but the for-export version of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 includes a ton of classic games that aren't on the Japanese system. Titles that are exclusive to the US version of the console are as follows:
- Clay Fighter
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)
- Elemental Master
- Golden Axe II
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- The Ooze
- OutRunners
- Rainbow Islands -Extra-
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Sewer Shark (Sega CD)
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- Vectorman 2
- Warsong
As strong as the library in the original Genesis Mini was, your author thinks this one might be even better, with a great breadth of genres. You get killer sh'mups like Hellfire and Thunder Force IV, sprawling RPGs like Phantasy Star II and Shining Force 2, brutal beat 'em ups in Streets of Rage 3 and Golden Axe II, and even what is widely considered the first-ever real-time strategy game in Herzog Zwei. Whoever was selecting these games knew what they were doing.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will come with a single wired six-button pad, a power adapter, power cable, and HDMI cable. HDMI is the only output supported, unfortunately; you'll have to find a real Genesis or a suitable adapter if you want to play games on a period-appropriate display. The controller itself is USB, and you can pick up a second one from Retro-Bit, manufactured to the original specifications, for just $20.
Quantities are very limited of the NA version of the Genesis Mini 2, so if you think you want one, you might better go ahead and pre-order. SEGA is making so few of them that it isn't even bothering to set up US distribution; the Amazon listing mentions a shipping fee of $21 to bring them over to the US from Japan. Including the $99 price, that comes out to a final cost of about $120 before sales tax. The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 releases on October 27th.