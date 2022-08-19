SEGA Genesis Mini Gets A Model 2 Makeover And An All-New Library Of Games





Regular readers will already know that, of course, because we told you when it would release. That date hasn't changed, but what's new is that we now have the full lineup of sixty titles that will come pre-installed in the petite play piece. The long list includes ten games originally released for the Genesis' CD-ROM add-on, as well as seven titles that are either new ports or altogether new/unreleased games.

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

Crusader of Centy

Devi & Pii (new)

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD)

Fatal Fury 2

Fantasy Zone (new port)

Final Fight CD (Sega CD)

Gain Ground

Granada

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar (Thunder Force IV)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Midnight Resistance

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Night Trap (Sega CD)

The Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

OutRun

Phantasy Star II

Populous

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)





Ranger-X

Robo Aleste (Sega CD)

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Space Harrier + Space Harrier II (new ports)

Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers

Spatter (new)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile (new)

Super Locomotive (new)

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing SVP

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf



Overall, Japanese gamers got more Sega CD games, including beloved titles such as Lunar: Silver Star Story and Popful Mail, but the for-export version of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 includes a ton of classic games that aren't on the Japanese system. Titles that are exclusive to the US version of the console are as follows:

Clay Fighter

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD)

Elemental Master

Golden Axe II

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

The Ooze

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands -Extra-

The Revenge of Shinobi

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2





Sewer Shark (Sega CD)

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force II

Sonic 3D Blast

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

Vectorman 2

Warsong

As strong as the library in the original Genesis Mini was, your author thinks this one might be even better, with a great breadth of genres. You get killer sh'mups like Hellfire and Thunder Force IV, sprawling RPGs like Phantasy Star II and Shining Force 2, brutal beat 'em ups in Streets of Rage 3 and Golden Axe II, and even what is widely considered the first-ever real-time strategy game in Herzog Zwei. Whoever was selecting these games knew what they were doing.







