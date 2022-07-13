Sega Genesis Mini 2 North America Release Date And Retro Games Lineup Revealed





About a month and a half ago, Sega announced it was launching the Genesis Mini 2, a miniaturized throwback console to the original Genesis, but it wasn't initially clear if was bound for the United States or only releasing in Japan. Shortly after, Sega's Yosuke Okunari clarified that the Genesis Mini 2 would in fact launch globally, but said said "the sales volume is centered on Japan." If you were worried it might not actually ship overseas, you can put those concerns to rest.





On Twitter today, Sega announced a launch date, saying the Genesis Mini 2 "blasts its way to North America" on October 27, 2022. Sega also confirmed that it will ship with more than 50 classic games to scratch your retro itch, and will include Sega CD titles to boot.









This amounts to a "completely revamped" version of the Genesis Mini that Sega released in 2019 . Sega said it's rocking improved hardware tucked away in a new compact design. And this time it comes with a 6-button control pad (wired). If you happened to own controllers for the first Genesis Mini and plan on buying the Genesis Mini 2, Sega says those will still work as well.





Sega hasn't provided a comprehensive list of the more than 50 games that will ship with the console, but did share the following...





Some of the notable entries include Sonic CD, After Burner II, Outrun, Sonic 3D Blast, Splatterhouse 2, and The Ooze. Beyond the titles you see above, Sega is only saying that the Genesis Mini 2 will boast a "bigger and more impressive lineup" games than its predecessor.



