CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, June 03, 2020, 09:51 AM EDT

Sega's New Game Gear Micro Is A Palm-Sized Retro Console That Requires 20/20 Vision

game gear micro

Back in the day, Sega had a portable console that was aimed at fighting the popular Nintendo Game Boy. Unfortunately, it wasn't particularly successful at dethroning Nintendo's beloved portable console despite its color display. With retro gaming so popular, Sega is tossing four smaller retro gaming consoles on the market in Japan. The consoles are miniature versions of the Game Gear that come in four different colors, each packing four different games.

We're sure that Sega could have crammed every one of these games inside one console, but spreading the games out amongst different colored versions of the Game Gear Micro will let Sega grab more money out of the wallets of gamers. All four consoles have the same hardware and minuscule size. They measure 80mm x 43mm x 20mm and have a tiny 1.15-inch display.

sega bw

Audio comes from a single mono speaker, but there is a headphone jack for private listening. The console gets power from the USB port and can run off a pair of AAA batteries. Retro gamers out there who don't see as well as they did back in the Game Boy days will be glad to hear if you purchase all four of these retro consoles in a package that costs about $250, a version of the Sega Big Window magnifying glass accessory is included. As for the games on the consoles, the colors and titles included on all versions are shown below.

ggm black
The black console features:
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Puyo Puyo 2
  • Out Run
  • Royal Stone
ggm blue
The blue console has:
  • Sonic Chaos
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Sylvan Tale
  • Baku Baku Animal
ggm yellow
The yellow console offers:
  • Shining Force Gaiden: Ensei – Jashin no Kuni he
  • Shining Force: The Sword of Hajya
  • Shining Force Gaiden: Final Conflict
  • Nazopuyo Aruru no Ru
ggm red
The red console includes:
  • Revelations: The Demon Slayer
  • Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special
  • The GG Shinobi
  • Columns

The Game Gear Micro consoles are all available for preorder in Japan right now at ¥4980 each, which would be about $50 stateside. The consoles will ship in Japan on October 6, and as of writing, there is no indication the consoles will come to the US. Considering Sega sold its Genesis Mini retro gaming console here last summer, we are hoping these portable retro consoles will land here as well.



Tags:  Gaming, Sega, sega game gear micro
Via:  The Verge
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms