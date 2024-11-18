CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Serious WordPress Plugin Security Flaw Discovered Affects Millions Of Websites

by Alan VelascoMonday, November 18, 2024, 02:51 PM EDT
wordpress vulnerability hero
Wordfence, a cybersecurity company that specializes in making WordPress security products, has found a critical vulnerability in a plugin used by over 4 million internet websites. The company says that “this is one of the more serious vulnerabilities that we have reported on in our 12 year history.”

The affected plugin is Really Simple Security, formerly known as Really Simple SSL. Website administrators use the plugin for the security features it provides to users, such as two factor authentication, login protection, and vulnerability detection. After its latest update there was an error in the way two factor authentication was implemented, leading to a vulnerability that allows attackers to take over an arbitrary account for any WordPress install that enabled this security feature.

wordpress vulnerability body

To make matters worse, threat actors can maximize the damage they can cause because this “vulnerability is scriptable, meaning that it can be turned into a large scale automated attack, targeting WordPress websites.” Now that this vulnerability is public, it’s incredibly important for any website that uses this plugin to update as soon as possible, before malicious actors can begin to take advantage of the flaw.

This particular security lapse is a double whammy. First, a lot of users don’t keep up enough with updating their plugins, meaning many websites will fall victim to attacks exploiting the vulnerability. Second, is that users who went out of their way to enable a good security feature, two factor authentication, will be the ones who will potentially pay the price for having done the right thing.

Hopefully, users who have installed this plugin are informed of the vulnerability and apply the necessary update before anything bad happens. In addition, hopefully this experience doesn’t slow down the adoption of two factor authentication which, generally speaking, is a good security best practice.
Tags:  vulnerability, cybersecurity, WordPress
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment