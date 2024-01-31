Secretlab Unveils A Cheaper Titan Evo Lite Gaming Chair To Cushion Your Tush





Secretlab has introduced a cheaper version of its popular Titan Evo gaming chair (though not quite as cheap as Corsair's TC100 that we reviewed) that the company says retains "95% of the same premium experience" while costing 20% less. That latter bit equates to a $100 price difference for what Secretlab is calling the Titan Evo Lite, which is available in a handful of colors and two different material options.





According to Secretlab, for years customers have been asking for a more affordable version of the Titan Evo. The Titan Evo Lite is the company's answer to those requests, and it insists that it's not simply a cheaper version of its flagship gaming chair.





"It would have been easy to simply utilize the cheapest materials and pay less attention to durability and overall ergonomic design. However, we were determined not to compromise on the experience that fans had come to expect from us," Secretlab explains. "Titan Evo Lite retains the most essential features of our flagship chair while stripping out 'good-to-have' luxuries that not everyone will need."









Secretlab says it distilled the Titan Evo down its to core functions, with an in-house design and testing by the same people who worked on the flagship model. But what does that really mean? Well, the Lite model uses the same "patent-ending cold-cure foam," which is designed to balance comfort and support. It also features the same proprietary pebble seat base with contoured side wings.





"The gently sloping edges make even more room, so you can move freely and sit however you like, even cross-legged. This design enables easy posture changes, as you switch between tasks and activities throughout the day," SecretLab says.





Lumbar support is part of the package too, though the Lite model goes a curved, fixed integrated implementation instead of the Titan Evo's adjustable 4-way system.





As for the other differences, the Titan Evo Lite doesn't come with a magnetic memory foam head pillow, like the Titan Evo (though it's compatible, if you want to add one separately), and uses plastic 4D armrests with non-swappable tops, rather than full-metal armrests with interchangeable tops.





Additionally, Secretlab is making the Titan Evo Lite available in regular and XL sizes, forgoing the additional small option that's offered on the flagship. And instead of 181 variants (and climbing), buyers have five versions to choose from, including: