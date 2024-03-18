Score A GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB For Under $700 While You Still Can

GPU pricing holds a special place in the hearts of gamers, for better or for worse. After the tumultuous years past of the GPU shortages, any discounts on modern GPUs is a sight for sore eyes. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has had its share of controversies, but it is finally on the way below $700 as it exits its life cycle.



Replaced by the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super with 16GB of VRAM at $799, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti still packs a punch for under $700. Here, it starts to compete with the freshly minted GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which holds the same 12GB of VRAM at a 192-bit memory bus. It fits in perfectly under $700, still shy of the $599 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.





