Score A GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB For Under $700 While You Still Can
GPU pricing holds a special place in the hearts of gamers, for better or for worse. After the tumultuous years past of the GPU shortages, any discounts on modern GPUs is a sight for sore eyes. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has had its share of controversies, but it is finally on the way below $700 as it exits its life cycle.
Replaced by the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super with 16GB of VRAM at $799, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti still packs a punch for under $700. Here, it starts to compete with the freshly minted GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which holds the same 12GB of VRAM at a 192-bit memory bus. It fits in perfectly under $700, still shy of the $599 MSRP of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.
On Amazon, the NVIDIA MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 2x is on sale for $689.99, after a $40 coupon is applied to its $729.99 price (be sure to check the coupon box on the product page).
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super GPUs recently witnessed a bit of a price decrease in other parts of the world too, such as Germany with a lower overall MSRP.
Newegg also has joined the discount trend, with various models for sale. Here, the MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4070 Ti in white will fetch $679.99 after a $20 promo code from its $699.99 price. This will leave buyers with the important decision on this highly contested price range. Meanwhile, AMD's Sapphire Pulse RX Radeon 7900 XT has also seen its pricing trend towards $700, but it has a more palatable 20GB of VRAM. If gamers aren't looking for best-in-class ray tracing performance or NVIDIA's DLSS 3 technology with frame generation, then AMD GPUs can be a solid choice for pure rasterized performance (and they handle ray tracing as well, just not quite as good as NVIDIA's GPUs).
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is more likely to face competition from within, however. Gamers may be more willing to save the $100 and go for the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which has fairly close performance to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, released at the start of 2024, offers 16GB of VRAM as its main selling point.
While it maintains a $799 MSRP like its predecessor, the typical performance increase for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super has not been a significant one over the model it replaces. There is one caveat, which once again harks back to its 16GB of VRAM. For gamers wanting a more future proof GPU that will handle higher resolutions such as 4K with greater ease, the increase in VRAM is vital.
With ray tracing, path tracing, and games laden with heavy textures becoming the norm, 16GB of VRAM is essential for a high-end experience. That was part of the reason why the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB was criticized by many, which NVIDIA has fixed in the Super refresh.
GPU shoppers should also keep in mind we are fairly deep into the GeForce RTX 40 series lifecycle, with the next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series looming on the horizon potentially later in 2024.