Score This 75" Fire TV For Just $349 And More Big Screen Deals Under $600





The further away we get from Prime Day, the more you might be looking forward to the next Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales event. But let's not skip past the summer season already, folks. There are lots of deals that are still out there, including a bunch of big screen TVs priced under $600, and as low as $350. And yes, that even includes QLED, mini LED, and even a couple 85-inch models.





75-inch Toshiba C350 Series Fire TV shown above. It's on sale for $349.99 at Best Buy (save $300), though not for long. This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so you'll want to act fast if you're interested in this model. If you're looking specifically for a 75-inch model, the cheapest around right now is theshown above. It's on sale for, though not for long. This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so you'll want to act fast if you're interested in this model.





As you might have guessed by the price point, this is a fairly basic model. You don't get fancy amenities like mini LED backlighting of FreeSync Premium support. Instead, you're paying relatively little money for a lot of screen real estate, with Amazon's Fire TV smarts built in.





Features include a 4K resolution (standard at this size range), a native 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support for HDR chores, and built-in support for Alexa.





65-inch Toshiba C350 Fire TV is also on sale, for $300.99 at Best Buy (save $119). If you prefer a smaller model, theis also on sale, for













75-inch Hisense U6 Series Mini LED TV that's on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100). It wasn't that long ago when a price like that for a TV of this size with an advanced backlight tech would have been unheard of, but give TV makers credit, they've advanced the category in a big way over the past several years. Surprisingly, we also found a mini LED model in the 75-inch size range that's selling for a penny below $600. That would be thethat's on sale for. It wasn't that long ago when a price like that for a TV of this size with an advanced backlight tech would have been unheard of, but give TV makers credit, they've advanced the category in a big way over the past several years.





Released last year, the U6 lineup is considered an entry-level model even though it sports mini LED lighting. The upshot of mini LED is that it packs a lot more LEDs into the same space for a brighter image. In addition, it allows for better control of focused backlighting to reduce blooming, otherwise known as the halo effect.





This one also boasts quantum dot technology for a better overall picture than what you typically get with a budget model. Other features include a native 60Hz refresh rate with VRR support (you can also game at 120Hz in 1440p and 1080p, but you lose VRR), Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos support, Google TV platform built-in, and a back-lit remote with voice support.





Here are some more big screen TV deals priced at $599.99 or below...







