CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, March 31, 2020, 09:55 AM EDT

Schenker XMG Apex 15 Gaming Laptop Rocks 16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, RTX 2070 At Under 6 Lbs

XMG Apex 15 Laptop
There are a multitude of laptop options out there, and if you are willing to throw budget pricing and slim for factors right out the window, the desktop replacement category is where you will find the absolute best raw performance. Driving that point home, a German PC maker has introduced a meaty gaming laptop outfitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor.

Yes folks, that is a desktop CPU. Not only that, the Ryzen 9 3950X is AMD's highest end 'mainstream' desktop CPU. Despite the classification, there is nothing mainstream about the specs. It's a burly CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads of compute muscle, clocked at 3.5GHz to 4.7GHz, with a generous 64MB of L3 cache.

You can read our review of the Ryzen 9 3950X, which earned an Editor's Choice award for outstanding multi-threaded performance and strong single-core performance.

XMG Apex 15 Angled

Schenker offers the high-end part in its new XMG Apex 15 laptop. However, you not obligated to pony up for the top CPU option. A baseline configuration consists of the following...
  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, IPS, 144Hz
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4-2666
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
  • Storage: Samsung 860 Evo 250GB M.2 SSD
  • Wireless: Intel Wireless-AC 9260 + Bluetooth 5.0
  • Webcam: HD (Windows Hello compatible)
  • Ports: 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone-out, 1x 3.5mm microphone-in, 1x RJ45 (LAN), 1x microSD
  • Battery: 62 Whr
Pricing runs €1,337 (har har), which is around $1,466 in US currency. Upgrade options abound, and if you want to pair a Ryzen 9 3950X with a GeForce RTX 2070, the price jumps to €2,254,01 (~$2,472). And if you really want to really deck this thing out, you can also bump the RAM to 32GB and bump the storage up to a Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB SSD. Once you factor in Windows 10 Pro (an OS is not included in the baseline config), the price climbs to €3,326 (~3,648).

There is no option to outfit this laptop with a GeForce RTX 2080, which feels like a missed opportunity for a desktop replacement. Still, these are strong specifications, to say the least.

XMG Apex 15 Back

As you might imagine, the laptop is a bit on the chunky side by today's standards, measuring 361 (W) x 258 (D) x 32.5 (H) mm (14.21 x 10.16 x 1.28 inches). It's surprisingly 'light' for a desktop replacement, though, weighing in at 2.6 kg (around 5.73 pounds).

For anyone who is interested, the XMG Apex 15 is available now through Bestware.


Tags:  Laptops, ryzen 9 3950x, schenker, xmg, apex 15
Via:  XMG
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms