Schenker XMG Apex 15 Gaming Laptop Rocks 16-Core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, RTX 2070 At Under 6 Lbs

Schenker offers the high-end part in its new XMG Apex 15 laptop. However, you not obligated to pony up for the top CPU option. A baseline configuration consists of the following...

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, IPS, 144Hz

15.6-inch Full HD, IPS, 144Hz CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM: 8GB DDR4-2666

8GB DDR4-2666 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Storage: Samsung 860 Evo 250GB M.2 SSD

Samsung 860 Evo 250GB M.2 SSD Wireless: Intel Wireless-AC 9260 + Bluetooth 5.0

Intel Wireless-AC 9260 + Bluetooth 5.0 Webcam: HD (Windows Hello compatible)

HD (Windows Hello compatible) Ports: 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone-out, 1x 3.5mm microphone-in, 1x RJ45 (LAN), 1x microSD

1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 1x mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone-out, 1x 3.5mm microphone-in, 1x RJ45 (LAN), 1x microSD Battery: 62 Whr

Pricing runs €1,337 (har har), which is around $1,466 in US currency. Upgrade options abound, and if you want to pair a Ryzen 9 3950X with a GeForce RTX 2070 , the price jumps to €2,254,01 (~$2,472). And if you really want to really deck this thing out, you can also bump the RAM to 32GB and bump the storage up to a Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB SSD. Once you factor in Windows 10 Pro (an OS is not included in the baseline config), the price climbs to €3,326 (~3,648).





There is no option to outfit this laptop with a GeForce RTX 2080, which feels like a missed opportunity for a desktop replacement. Still, these are strong specifications, to say the least.









As you might imagine, the laptop is a bit on the chunky side by today's standards, measuring 361 (W) x 258 (D) x 32.5 (H) mm (14.21 x 10.16 x 1.28 inches). It's surprisingly 'light' for a desktop replacement, though, weighing in at 2.6 kg (around 5.73 pounds).



