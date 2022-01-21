Save Up To 61 Percent On Earbuds From Apple, Bose, JBL, Sony And More With These Hot Deals





Are you earbuds on their last legs? That's a bummer, though it's also an opportunity to treat yourself to a fancier set, perhaps one with active noise cancellation and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes your music to your ears. Both of those features happen to be present on Apple's AirPods Pro, which is on sale right now. So are a bunch of other earbuds and headsets.





Apple AirPods Pro can be found on Amazon for $189.99 right now (save 24%). This is the latest version with a MagSafe charging case. You can squeeze up to 4.5 hours of music playback out of these on a single charge, or a little bit longer (5 hours) with ANC enabled. You'll also get more than 24 hours of listening time from the charging the case, before needing to juice it back up.





These are the earbuds I use and quite frankly, I like them a lot. They're not too heavy or light on the bass, the sound is really good, and the ANC feature works really well. Sometimes too well—if you go for walks or jogs in places where the sidewalk runs out, you may want to disable the feature so you can hear traffic better.









If you want a little added peace of mind, you can also get the Apple AirPods Pro with 2 years of Apple Care+ for $218.99 at Amazon (save 21%). It's not absolutely necessary, but should something go wrong past your warranty, the coverage can ease the hit to your wallet or purse. Without it, you're looking at $89 per earbud if they break, and the same goes for the charging case. With the coverage, however, the replacement is $29 for both earbuds, and also the case.

Save On Earbuds And Headsets From Bose, JBL, Sennheiser And Sony





One of the deepest discounts over MSRP right now is the set of JBL Tune 125TWS true wireless in-ear headphones, which is on sale for $38 at Amazon (save 61%). These are rather affordable in the realm of wirebuds, and generally liked—these earbuds have a 4.5/5-star rating out of more than 14,000 impressions.





These Bluetooth buds purportedly offer up to 32 hours of total battery life, which includes 8 hours of listening time plus 24 hours from the charging case. They also separate calls and music into separate earbuds via a Dual Connect feature, and come with three tip sizes rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.





