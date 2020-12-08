Holiday PC Gaming Deals: Get RTX Desktops, Peripherals And More With These Hot Sales

Do you think Santa Clause is fretting because so much PC gaming hardware is sold out this year? No, of course not—stress free living is the luxury of having a band of magical elves perform the hard labor, while you take all the credit and feast on cookies, working one day a year. It's a dream job, really. But don't fret yourself, there is plenty of hardware to get excited about, a lot of which is on sale right now.





Logitech's G203 Lightsync gaming mouse (shown above) is on sale for ($25 Off - Save 63%). This is the wired model, and it is a popular rodent because of Logitech's excellent 8,000 DPI sensor (more than enough for competitive gaming) and classic six-button design. And of course it has customizable RGB lighting. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, sure, but we are still finding deals on various items. For example,(shown above) is on sale for $14.99 at Amazon ($25 Off - Save 63%). This is the wired model, and it is a popular rodent because of Logitech's excellent 8,000 DPI sensor (more than enough for competitive gaming) and classic six-button design. And of course it has customizable RGB lighting.









Razer's BlackWidow keyboard, which is marked down to ($85 Off - Save 50%). You can choose between Razer's Yellow (linear and quiet, as linked) or (tactile and quiet) key switches. Also on tap in the peripheral department is, which is marked down to $84.99 at Amazon ($85 Off - Save 50%). You can choose between Razer's(linear and quiet, as linked) or Orange (tactile and quiet) key switches.





I can say from personal experience that Razer's keyboards hold up. Or at least the one I reviewed as part of a mechanical gaming keyboard roundup in 2014 has stood the test of time. I tested the BlackWidow Ultimate and have continued to use it as my daily typer for the past six years, without issue (except when my cat flings chunks of food in between the keys). The Elite is a newer model with Chroma RGB lighting and dedicated media keys.

Score A GeForce RTX 3070 PC, A Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptop And More





. One of the hardest items to secure this year is any of NVIDIA's new Ampere cards. If you are trying to buy one as a standalone purchase, well, good luck. However, if you need a new PC to go along with it, CyberPowerPC is selling a gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,399





That's not a deal in the true sense of the word, as it is not marked down. But this is still 2020, and paying regular price is sometimes a bargain. In this case, it is a way of getting the GeForce RTX 3070 in time for Christmas. It's also a pretty solid PC overall, with an Intel Core i7-10700F processor, 8GB of RAM (I'd upgrade that to 16GB), 500GB SSD + 2TB HDD, and 800W 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Here are some other items that are either marked down, or hard to get but currently in stock...