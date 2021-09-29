SanDisk And WD SSDs, SDXCs, USB Sticks Up To 52% Off With These Hot Storage Deals





If you’re in the market for storage for a wide range of devices, Amazon is currently running a sweet promotion on SanDisk and Western Digital products. Depending on your needs, the discounts come in as low as 20 percent and can hit as high as 52 percent.

The biggest discount can be found on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card. This is a UHS-1 compliant device that offers read speeds at up to 120MB/sec. You can use these cards in tablets, laptops, camera, or smartphones (even though the microSDXC slot seem to be going the way of the headphone jack these days). The card is typically priced at $229.99 but is discounted by 52 percent to $109.99 with free shipping (and returns).





If you can get by with a bit less storage, the 400GB version of the card is discounted by 44 percent to $38.99.

For those that want portable storage with universal compatibility between PCs, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive is ringing up at $129.99, down from its usual asking price of $204.97 (37 percent off). In addition, SanDisk promises sizzling read/write speeds of up to 420MB/sec and 380MB/sec, respectively. You can also go cheaper with the 512GB version, which drops 38 percent to just $79.99.





We also scoped some excellent discounts on the WD_Black SN750 PCIe 4.0 NVMe series of SSDs, with the 1TB SN750 SE offering sequential read speeds of up to 3,600MB/sec. It is on sale for $97.49, a 25 percent discount from its usual asking price. If you want to double your storage capacity, the 2TB SN750 with an integrated heatsink delivers read speed up to 3,400MB/sec and is priced at $259.99 (a 35 percent discount).





Another great deal (regarding the percentage off MSRP) is on the WD 2TB My Passport external SSD. The My Passport uses the USB 3.2 interface and can deliver up to 1,050MB/sec reads, while writes are slightly behind at 1,000MB/sec. The external SSD is available in a 2TB capacity for $209.99, representing a 45 percent discount.





To see these deals and more from Amazon, be sure to check out this SanDisk/Western Digital/G-Technology landing page.