SanDisk And WD SSDs, SDXCs, USB Sticks Up To 52% Off With These Hot Storage Deals
The biggest discount can be found on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card. This is a UHS-1 compliant device that offers read speeds at up to 120MB/sec. You can use these cards in tablets, laptops, camera, or smartphones (even though the microSDXC slot seem to be going the way of the headphone jack these days). The card is typically priced at $229.99 but is discounted by 52 percent to $109.99 with free shipping (and returns).
If you can get by with a bit less storage, the 400GB version of the card is discounted by 44 percent to $38.99.
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $109.99 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 400GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter $38.99 @ Amazon
For those that want portable storage with universal compatibility between PCs, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive is ringing up at $129.99, down from its usual asking price of $204.97 (37 percent off). In addition, SanDisk promises sizzling read/write speeds of up to 420MB/sec and 380MB/sec, respectively. You can also go cheaper with the 512GB version, which drops 38 percent to just $79.99.
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive $129.99 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 500B Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive $79.99 @ Amazon
We also scoped some excellent discounts on the WD_Black SN750 PCIe 4.0 NVMe series of SSDs, with the 1TB SN750 SE offering sequential read speeds of up to 3,600MB/sec. It is on sale for $97.49, a 25 percent discount from its usual asking price. If you want to double your storage capacity, the 2TB SN750 with an integrated heatsink delivers read speed up to 3,400MB/sec and is priced at $259.99 (a 35 percent discount).
- WD_Black 1TB SN750 SE NVMe Internal Gaming SSD $97.49 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 2TB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD $259.99 @ Amazon
Another great deal (regarding the percentage off MSRP) is on the WD 2TB My Passport external SSD. The My Passport uses the USB 3.2 interface and can deliver up to 1,050MB/sec reads, while writes are slightly behind at 1,000MB/sec. The external SSD is available in a 2TB capacity for $209.99, representing a 45 percent discount.
To see these deals and more from Amazon, be sure to check out this SanDisk/Western Digital/G-Technology landing page.