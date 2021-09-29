CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:30 PM EDT

SanDisk And WD SSDs, SDXCs, USB Sticks Up To 52% Off With These Hot Storage Deals

sandisk sdxc 1tb
If you’re in the market for storage for a wide range of devices, Amazon is currently running a sweet promotion on SanDisk and Western Digital products. Depending on your needs, the discounts come in as low as 20 percent and can hit as high as 52 percent.

The biggest discount can be found on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card. This is a UHS-1 compliant device that offers read speeds at up to 120MB/sec. You can use these cards in tablets, laptops, camera, or smartphones (even though the microSDXC slot seem to be going the way of the headphone jack these days). The card is typically priced at $229.99 but is discounted by 52 percent to $109.99 with free shipping (and returns).

sandisk sdxc 400gb

If you can get by with a bit less storage, the 400GB version of the card is discounted by 44 percent to $38.99.

For those that want portable storage with universal compatibility between PCs, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO USB 3.2 Solid State Flash Drive is ringing up at $129.99, down from its usual asking price of $204.97 (37 percent off). In addition, SanDisk promises sizzling read/write speeds of up to 420MB/sec and 380MB/sec, respectively. You can also go cheaper with the 512GB version, which drops 38 percent to just $79.99.

sandisk extreme pro usb

We also scoped some excellent discounts on the WD_Black SN750 PCIe 4.0 NVMe series of SSDs, with the 1TB SN750 SE offering sequential read speeds of up to 3,600MB/sec. It is on sale for $97.49, a 25 percent discount from its usual asking price. If you want to double your storage capacity, the 2TB SN750 with an integrated heatsink delivers read speed up to 3,400MB/sec and is priced at $259.99 (a 35 percent discount).

wd sn750 ssd

Another great deal (regarding the percentage off MSRP) is on the WD 2TB My Passport external SSD. The My Passport uses the USB 3.2 interface and can deliver up to 1,050MB/sec reads, while writes are slightly behind at 1,000MB/sec. The external SSD is available in a 2TB capacity for $209.99, representing a 45 percent discount.

my passport

To see these deals and more from Amazon, be sure to check out this SanDisk/Western Digital/G-Technology landing page.

Tags:  deals, Western Digital, Amazon, Sandisk, (NASDAQ:WDC)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment