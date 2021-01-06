Samsung's Galaxy S21 Family Might Actually Be Cheaper Than Their Predecessors





Flagship smartphone prices have been creeping higher and higher each year, with devices like the Galaxy S20 and iPhone 12 Pro carrying MSRPs of $999. While many people reason the cost away by paying for the device in relatively low monthly installments, we can't escape that fact that $1,000 is a lot of money to spend for a hunk of metal and glass.

Perhaps Samsung has heard these cries, as it is reportedly looking to lower prices on at least two of its incoming Galaxy S21 family of smartphones. This information comes to us from Belgian wireless carrier Voo, which has prematurely listed alleged pricing for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Voo lists the smartphones prices at 849 euros, 1,049 euros, and $1,399 euros respectively.

Those numbers compare to 999 euros, 1,099 euros, and 1,399 euros respectively for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. That’s a hefty 150-euro price drop for the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21+ only sees a 50-euro cut. The only fly in the ointment is with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will reportedly see a 50-euro price increase. As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra's alleged price increase, that could likely be easily explained by its inclusion of a more advanced display panel that supports the S Pen.

Although we don't know this to be completely accurate, this could translate into U.S. pricing of $849, $1,049, and $1,399 respectively for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It was reported yesterday that customers who preorder the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will get a couple of freebies including Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and a Galaxy SmartTag tracker. Those who opt for the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive the new Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds along with a Galaxy SmartTag. The Galaxy SmartTag is allegedly very similar in concept to Tile's popular wireless trackers, while the Galaxy Buds Pro improve on Samsung's winning wireless earbuds formula with the addition of active noise cancellation.

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra -- all of which feature Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs -- will be official announced on January 14th.