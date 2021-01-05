CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillTuesday, January 05, 2021, 03:49 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Preorders Rumored To Come With Free Galaxy Buds Pro And More

samsung galaxy S21
Samsung is set to unveil its new Galaxy S21 family on January 14th, and the company has already started taking reservations for preorders. As is usually the case with its new Galaxy S releases, Samsung will be throwing in some freebies for those early adopters that choose to preorder its latest flagships.

According to tipster TheGalox, Samsung will be including a couple of sweet accessories with the preorder purchase of either smartphone. Allegedly, anyone that decides to preorder a Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ will get a set of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and a Galaxy SmartTag. The Galaxy Buds Live were released earlier this year and have been nicknamed "beans" due to their shape. The Galaxy SmartTag, on the other hand, is a wireless tracking accessory similar to Tile trackers. Samsung is expected to officially launch the Galaxy SmartTag at the January 14th event.

For those that decide to pony up for the pricier Galaxy S21 Ultra, you'll also get a Galaxy SmartTag if you preorder. However, Samsung is upping the stakes with the wireless earbuds by throwing in a set of Galaxy Buds Pro. These are Samsung's new, unannounced flagship wireless earbuds that include active noise cancellation and 3D spatial audio support. They're rumored to cost around $199.99, so you'll be getting quite a nice freebie if you go this route.

samsung galaxy s21 ultra
Galaxy S21 Ultra

However, we should warn you that the Galaxy S21 Ultra won't come cheap if its predecessor is any indicator. The Galaxy S20 Ultra launched with a base price of $1,399, and we have no reason to believe that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be any cheaper. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ launched at $999 and $1,199 respectively last year, so expect similar pricing for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

All of Samsung's new smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, which includes an integrated next-generation Snapdragon X60 5G modem. There are also expected to be the usual improvements in cameras and wireless charging speeds compared to last year's models. The biggest change, however, will come with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be available with an optional S Pen. It's rumored that the Galaxy S21 Ultra (and its successors) may eventually replace the Galaxy Note family of smartphones.


