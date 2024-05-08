Samsung Unveils More Affordable S85D OLED TVs Starting At $1,699





Samsung is expanding its OLED TV lineup with some additional size options to its existing S90D series, while also rolling out a brand-new S85D family to make the leap into OLED territory a little more affordable—manufacturer suggested retail pricing (MSRP) on the S85D OLED lineup starts at $1,699.99. Isn't competition grand, folks?





"Samsung is the #1 global TV brand for 18 years running—and, the fastest growing OLED TV brand for a reason...Today, we’re giving shoppers even more options to experience Samsung OLED TVs in ways that best fit their lifestyle—whether that’s a smaller model to complete their gaming setup, or an extra-large option for the full cinematic experience, said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America"





The S85D series is powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. That's the same neural quantum processing chip that sits inside Samsung's full range of OLED TVs, including its more premium S90D, S90C , S95D, and S95C models. That said, the S85D lineup reportedly employ's LG Display's WRGB OLED panels instead of Samsung's own QD-OLED screens.





In addition to being OLED, the S85D offers up some enticing features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which supports ARC/eARC), 4K resolution at 120Hz (Motion Xcelerator), FreeSync Premium certification, and auto game mode / auto low latency mode (ALLM).





Here are the size options and pricing...