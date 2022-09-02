Save Big With These Samsung TV, Galaxy Phone And Soundbar Labor Day Weekend Deals
Labor Day is intended to celebrate the contributions of workers stemming from the late 19th century. In true American fashion, the holiday has morphed into a fantastic shopping opportunity. We are not here to judge, but we do have some delightful deals to share from Samsung.
As many like to enjoy their Labor Day outdoors with some barbeque, why not pick up a TV for the yard? The Terrace is a line of 4K QLED Smart TVs with durability in mind. Samsung offers versions built to handle full sun or partial sun exposure in 55”, 65”, and 75” variants. These TVs feature IP55 dust and water resistance and are designed to reduce glare from direct sunlight with ultra-bright ratings in excess of 2000 nits. Samsung is offering up to $3,000 off The Terrace with this deal through Sunday, September 4th.
The savings continue with Samsung’s Neo QLED Smart TV’s. These are available in 4K and 8K resolutions. The 4K QN90B model currently shows $800 off its $2,599 list price to come in at $1,799 (31% Off). The 8K QN900B is available in 65”, 75”, and 85” variants. The 65” model has $700 shaved off its pricetag to ring in at $4299 (14% Off) while the largest 85” model is marked down by $2,000 to bring it to $6,499 (24% Off). These savings will last through September 11th.
For those who prefer a projector, we have got you covered. The Premiere 4K smart laser projectors are seeing similar discounts. These ultra-short throw projectors sit just inches away from the wall they project to for minimal clutter. The 120” LSP7T is currently discounted by $500 to $2,999 (14% Off). The 130” LSP9T has a $1,000 markdown to $5,499 (15% Off). Both discounts apply through September 11th.
The company’s iconic Frame TV is not receiving direct discounts, but still has some other special deals. Samsung is offering 50% off a custom bezel with The Frame. Customers who buy a 50-inch or larger model can receive free installation as well through September 11th. If you pick up a 55-inch or larger model with an Ultra Slim soundbar by September 18th, Samsung will also knock $300 off the price.
If you already have a TV you like, the Ultra Slim soundbar can be purchased on its own at a $150 discount for $749 (17% Off) through September 18th. It features 3.1.2 channel audio with subwoofer and Wireless Dolby Atmos with DTS:X for a high-quality sound experience. For even more premium audio, Samsung’s Q Series soundbars are also on sale. The current sale offers up to $250 off, but this will go up to $300 off starting Monday, September 5th. The deal will last until September 11th.
Finally, Samsung is extending some tempting offers to its newest foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is receiving an instant $150 Samsung Credit with purchase. Buyers can sweeten the savings with trade-in offers valued up to $900. The Galaxy Z Flip4 includes $50 Samsung Credit and up to $700 trade in value. For the latter, any condition Samsung Galaxy device will net a minimum of $200. Both of these deals are running through September 11th. If you missed the pre-order specials, this is the next best thing.