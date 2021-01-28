Samsung Is Reportedly Making This Big Move To Energize Phones With Folding Displays
While Samsung may be the leading the folding phone market with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip, it could being sharing the wealth of knowledge and technology it possesses with other companies. According to a new report, Samsung will be offering its folding screen tech to competing smartphone manufacturers. It seems that some Chinese companies are ready to take Samsung up on the offer as well, as we could see more folding phones enter the market in the latter half of this year.
ETNews reported on industry rumors that Samsung Display plans to supply horizontal and vertically folding phones to companies, including Chinese smartphone makers this year. Specifically, there are plans to produce and deliver approximately a million display panels in the third quarter. An official spoke to ETNews claiming that “Samsung Display has been developing with multiple Chinese smartphone makers so far,” and “All will be released in the second half of this year.”
Until now, Samsung has kept the folding display technology to itself, which signals an interesting turn of events. Why would Samsung provide its displays to companies such as Oppo and Vivo, who have confirmed the use of Samsung folding panels? Most notably, it can mass-produce the panels with a decent track record fueled by likely multiple millions in research and development. Recouping those costs will not be a minor task, so selling folding displays makes sense. Even though there will be competition, Samsung will still likely be the most premium offering for the foreseeable future.
Overall, it will be interesting to see more competitors enter the folding phone market with new takes on the technology. Moreover, it is good to see further development, so folding displays get cheaper over time, as right now, they are largely out of reach price-wise for most people. In any case, keep an eye on HotHardware soon, as hopefully, we will hear more about these upcoming foldables from other manufactures shortly.