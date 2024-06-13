Samsung's High-Tech Sneakers Let Your Kicks Control Your Phone With A Tap Dance







When it comes to smart wearable devices, a shoe may be one of the last things that comes to mind. Samsung, however, is putting its foot into the ring with its Shortcut Sneaker. The actions are made possible through sensors built-in to the sneakers soles, allowing wearers to trigger five shortcuts with five unique movements. According to Samsung, the algorithm powering these gestures gets smarter and more accurate over time.





While every movement required to trigger the actions is not made clear, one example given (and shown in the video below) is to make a phone call by clicking your heels together (the same motion Dorothy eventually used with her ruby red slippers to exit the Land of Oz). Samsung suggest users can also perform the moonwalk and other dance moves to make calls and play music.





Companies such as Samsung are always trying to find new ways to expand on wearable technology. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring is just one example. The tech giant remarked its ring will offer users an all-new-way to simplify wellness, while empowering them with more insights and ways to understand themselves 24/7.





One can only imagine how Samsung would market the Shortcut Sneaker to the masses. Maybe something along the lines of “The Shortcut Sneaker will allow wearers to dance their way through the roughest of days, making taking a call while in a meeting fun again.”

