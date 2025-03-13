Samsung Shoots Its Shot With A Wild 8-TV Bundle For Basketball Diehards





Your neighbor might be all smug after bringing home a 98-inch TV to host last season's Super Bowl party, but if you want to one-up him, Samsung is offering a totally bonkers bundle just in time for March Madness, the annual NCAA college basketball single-elimination tournament. Called the Buzzer Beater Bundle, Samsung is packaging up a whopping mix of eight (yes, EIGHT!) 4K and 8K televisions, one of which is its 98-inch DU9000 model.





I highly suggest consulting your significant other before pulling the trigger, especially if you plan to plop all of these TVs on your living room wall, as pictured above. A 98-inch TV by itself can be dominating in a typical setting, now imagine having it be the centerpiece of an absolutely massive eight-TV array. That's the kind of thing that can have a partner cry foul if not consulted beforehand.





As wild as it sounds, there's probably a market for this kind of thing—mainly diehard sports fans. And not just basketball fans, but can you envision firing up multiple NFL games during football season? Samsung is unabashedly targeting sports fanatics with this bundle.





"We often see fans creating their own DIY dual-screen setups to stream the tournaments, and take it from me as a huge LA sports fan – two TVs isn’t always enough!," said Lydia Cho , Head of Product, Home Electronics at Samsung Electronics America. "That’s why we created the Samsung Buzzer Beater Bundle to celebrate that super fandom and make game-watching bigger and better. Now, college basketball buffs can catch every pass, play and perfect swish in a single, one-of-a-kind package – and take it all in with great picture quality, thanks to the #1 global TV brand for 19 years running."





bundle for $10,307.42. Yeah, it's not cheap, though Samsung is pitching it as a big discount over the bundle's $16,199.92 MSRP. And you can break it up into four bi-weekly payments of $2,576.86 each. The other reason to consult your significant other before splattering your living room wall with eight TVs is the price. Samsung's offering the. Yeah, it's not cheap, though Samsung is pitching it as a big discount over the bundle's $16,199.92 MSRP. And you can break it up into four bi-weekly payments of $2,576.86 each.





So, what you do get for 10 grand? Here are the TVs, along with their current street prices if purchased individually...