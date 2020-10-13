Samsung EVO Plus And PRO Plus SD Cards Deliver 100MB/s Speeds And Enhanced Durability For Photographers

Samsung has just unleashed a new family of Secure Digital (SD) cards aimed squarely at photography professionals, general consumers and the scores of content creators out there entertaining the masses. The new SD cards are available in two product families: PRO Plus and EVO Plus.

Both product families use the SDHC/SDXC form-factor with a UHS-1 interface. In the case of the PRO Plus, Samsung is promising sequential read speeds of up to 100MB/sec and sequential write speeds of up to 90MB/sec. The entry-level 32GB version of the PRO Plus, however, is limited to 60MB/sec sequential writes. As for the EVO Plus, Samsung rates all members of this family at up to 100MB/sec for both sequential reads and writes.

Luckily for us, we got our hands on the new PRO Plus and EVO Plus cards early and where able to run a few benchmarks. We have 128GB versions of both cards in-hand, and you can see our CrystalMark scores below.







Samsung reckons that these cards will be perfect for 4K video recording and burst shots, without having to worry about stuttering or any performance issues that would interrupt smooth playback. And when it comes durability, Samsung has ensconced the cards with what it calls the 7-Proof protection system:

Water-proof: can survive 1-meter depth of 72 hours

Temperature-proof: rated for -13F to 185F

Shock-proof: can sustain up to 1,500g for 30 seconds

X-ray-proof: won't get borked by airport X-ray machines

Magnetic-proof: can withstand magnetic fields equivalent to a high-field MRI scanner

Drop-proof: can be dropped from a height of 16.4 feet

Wearout-proof: rated for 10,000 swipes





In addition Samsung also offers a utility that customers can download which will tell you if your card is genuine or not. This could come in handy for purchases made from unscrupulous third-party sellers on Amazon or eBay if you find that perhaps your card performance isn't living up to Samsung's stated specifications.

Preorders are currently open for the PRO Plus and EVO Plus in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities for both. The EVO Plus starts at $9.99 for the 32GB SKU and tops out at $49.99 for the 256GB SKU. Likewise, the 32GB starts at $6.99, while the 256MB SKU will set you back $39.99.