Samsung Promises Fix For Frustrating Display Issue That's Affecting Galaxy S22 Ultra Phones
Many people have been excited to purchase the new Samsung Galaxy S22 devices. Unfortunately some owners are complaining of an odd line that is blemishing their otherwise pristine screens. Samsung has assured owners that a fix for their screens is on its way, but has issued some advice in the meantime.
Several users have reported that a strange, pixelated line is visible on their screen. Some of these tend to appear toward the bottom of the screen, but many are smack in the middle. The line seems to particularly appear when owners attempt to watch videos through platforms like YouTube, play games, or when unlocking their devices with their fingerprints. The line does not appear to be permanent but is nevertheless frustrating.
The issue seems to especially occur on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra devices with Exynos 2200. It may also be a problem on devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, there are simply more devices with Exynos 2200 in consumer hands right now, so most of the complaints have been with those models.
Some owners sent their devices for replacement before Samsung posted the above acknowledgement, but many of the affected devices are still with consumers. Most are overall satisfied with the way that Samsung has responded so quickly. Samsung promises that a patch is on its way, but here is how you can temporarily fix the issue.
How to Change Screen Mode
Images of Samsung Galaxy S22 devices courtesy of Samsung. Image of pixelated line issue courtesy u/Put_It_All_On_Blck via Reddit.
Samsung has already responded to the complaints about the pixelated line and claims that it “may occur rarely when the user sets the device resolution to WQHD and Screen mode to Natural mode.” It currently recommends that users set their screen mode to Vivid or resolution to FHD+ instead. Samsung further requested that users keep their devices up-to-date.
- Head to settings
- Select Display
- Select Select Screen mode
- Select Vivid
- Head to settings
- Select Display
- Select Screen resolution
- Select FHD+
