Samsung LPDDR5 Multichip Package Bring Performance And Efficiency To Mainstream Phones

Your next smartphone purchase might come with a new type of memory, depending on the model and when you buy it. That is because Samsung has begun mass producing what it claims is the industry's first-ever LPDDR5 UFS-based multichip package (uMCP) memory package, which could enable faster and thinner devices.





What this essentially represents is a combination of two components that are traditionally separate, into a single package. Or more specifically, Samsung's latest memory solution combines the "fastest" LPDDR5 DRAM with the latest UFS 3.1 NAND flash memory, with the promise of enabling flagship-level performance on lower-end smartphones.





Samsung says this will help accelerate and enable the arrival of next-gen 5G experiences into the mainstream sector.





"Samsung’s new LPDDR5 uMCP is built upon our rich legacy of memory advancements and packaging know-how, enabling consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming and mixed reality experiences even in lower-tier devices,” Samsung's Young-soo Sohn said. "As 5G-compatible devices become more mainstream, we anticipate that our latest multichip package innovation will accelerate the market transition to 5G and beyond, and help to bring the metaverse into our everyday lives a lot faster."









There is some bloviating in that statement, in that it's hard to imagine that combining LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 NAND flash memory into a single package will usher in the 5G era in earnest, as the system-on-chip (SoC) is still the most important component when it comes to overall performance. Nevertheless, we'll take every extra bit of performance we can get.





What exactly are we getting, in that regard? According to Samsung, its uMCP solution can deliver "lightning-fast speed" of up to 25GB/s, which is a 50 percent jump in DRAM performance, while doubling NAND flash performance from 1.5GB/s to 3GB/s, compared to the previous LPDDR4X-based UFS 2.2 solution.





The other benefit is high storage capacity at low power. Samsung's LPDDR5 uMCP solution integrates DRAM and NAND storage into a compact package measuring 11.5mm b y 13mm, leaving more room for additional features. Samsung says DRAM capacities range from 6GB to 12GB, while storage options range from 128GB to 512GB.





It won't be long before we see how this plays out in actual devices. Samsung recently finished compatibility testing with several smartphone makers, and anticipates shipping devices to arrive in mainstream markets before the end of June.

