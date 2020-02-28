Samsung Launches T55 Series Monitors With 1000R VA Screen And AMD FreeSync
All three monitors share a 1000R curved VA screen with a Full HD resolution (1920x1080), along with a 4ms response time (gray-to-gray). Other features touted by Samsung include a static contrast ratio of 3,000:1 along with vertical/horizontal view angles of 178 degrees and a maximum brightness rating of 250 nits (which is a bit disappointing).
In a tech world that is surrounding by gaming monitors with hyper-fast refresh rates of 144Hz or even 360Hz, the T55 features refresh rates that are rather pedestrian in comparison. We’re looking at a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz along with support for AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync technology.
- Samsung C32T55 (32-inch)
- Samsung C27T55 (27-inch)
- Samsung C24T55 (24-inch)
At this time, Samsung has not announced pricing or availability for the T55 series.