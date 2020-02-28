Samsung Launches T55 Series Monitors With 1000R VA Screen And AMD FreeSync





Samsung is expanding its family of desktop monitors with the T55 series. There are three monitors in this family, including the C24T55, C27T55 and C32T55. As the model names imply, they feature displays measuring 24 inches, 27 inches, and 32 inches respectively.

All three monitors share a 1000R curved VA screen with a Full HD resolution (1920x1080), along with a 4ms response time (gray-to-gray). Other features touted by Samsung include a static contrast ratio of 3,000:1 along with vertical/horizontal view angles of 178 degrees and a maximum brightness rating of 250 nits (which is a bit disappointing).





In a tech world that is surrounding by gaming monitors with hyper-fast refresh rates of 144Hz or even 360Hz, the T55 features refresh rates that are rather pedestrian in comparison. We’re looking at a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz along with support for AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync technology.

The monitors feature minimal bezels along the side and top, and a thicker “chin” bezel at the bottom. You’ll also find integrated 5W stereo speakers (27- and 32-inch models) along with DisplayPort and HDMI 1.4 connections. Samsung is also touting Flicker Free technology, Eco Savings Plus, a dedicated Game Mode, and Eye Saver Modes (low-blue light technology).

At this time, Samsung has not announced pricing or availability for the T55 series.