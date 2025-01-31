Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Is $220 Off For A Limited Time Deal





$200 discount on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra. However, we found an even better deal on the same smartwatch. Time is ticking if you're hoping to score a deal on a premium smartwatch, and if you strike while the iron is hot, you can save a significant amount of money on a fancy new wearable. To that end, Best Buy's 'deal of the day' is a bigon. However, we found an even better deal on the same smartwatch.





Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Gray is $429.99 at Amazon (save $220). The link defaults to a marketplace seller that has it listed for $429.73, but we recommend checking out the "Other sellers on Amazon" section and choosing Amazon as the seller and shipper for just 26 cents more—it's worth the added peace of mind. The sameis. The link defaults to a marketplace seller that has it listed for $429.73, but we recommend checking out the "Other sellers on Amazon" section and choosing Amazon as the seller and shipper for just 26 cents more—it's worth the added peace of mind.





Titanium Silver for $449.99 (save $200) and Titanium While also for $449.99 (save $200). We had to hit the 'Other sellers' section for the Titanium White to find it being sold by Amazon, though if you trust the marketplace seller (which is shipped by Amazon) you can save a few more dollars and get it for $430. Other color options are available too, includingforandalso for. We had to hit the 'Other sellers' section for the Titanium White to find it being sold by Amazon, though if you trust the marketplace seller (which is shipped by Amazon) you can save a few more dollars and get it for $430.





Either way, you're looking at a 47mm smartwatch with LTE connectivity. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a premium wearable that is Samsung's version of the Apple Watch Ultra (different platform, of course), which means it's big and rugged.





"The Galaxy Watch Ultra is resistant to water with 10 ATM and IP68 ratings, as well as resistant to dust with an IP68 rating. The Watch Ultra can be submerged in water up to 100 meters. This watch has been certified for use in the ocean, but should be rinsed in fresh water after and dried thoroughly," Samsung says.













Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale as well, albeit at a pricier $734.89 at Amazon (save $64.11). It's considerably more expensive and also a tad bigger at 49mm, while also featuring both GPS and cellular connectivity. If you prefer Apple's ecosystem, you can find theon sale as well, albeit at a pricier. It's considerably more expensive and also a tad bigger at 49mm, while also featuring both GPS and cellular connectivity.





Like the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged wearable with added durability for outside and underwater adventures. It also boasts up to 36 hours of battery life for "normal use" and up to 72 hours in low power mode.







first-gen Apple Watch Ultra in renewed form for $414.95 on Amazon (save $35). The display is not quite as bright as the second-gen model (2,000 nits versus 3,000 nits) but it does have a blood oxygen sensor, as Apple removed it from the second-gen model due to a patent infringement dispute. Not looking to spend that much? You can also find thefor. The display is not quite as bright as the second-gen model (2,000 nits versus 3,000 nits) but it does have a blood oxygen sensor, as Apple removed it from the second-gen model due to a patent infringement dispute.





Here are a few more smartwatch deals...







