Samsung Galaxy Watch Predicts Fainting with 85% Accuracy in New Clinical Study





The sort of fainting the watch is able to detect is VVS (vasovagal syncope), the most common kind and is usually brief and not dangerous on its own, yet any sudden collapse can lead to serious injuries. That is why Samsung and Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital focused on warning signs that appear before the blackout.









Samsung's well-regarded smartwatch is currently heading into its ninth generation. The new model is expected on Q3 this year sporting a 3nm Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, which should bring about a 30% increase in efficiency and performance. The health sensor suite is thought to receive improvements, plus a possibility of ultra wideband support (finally). That being said, the Watch 6 featured in this piece is no slouch. Here are some affiliated options we suggest checking out:

Galaxy Watch 6, 40 mm ($198.99)

($198.99) Galaxy Watch 6, 44 mm ($225.98)

($225.98) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43 mm ($289.00)

($289.00) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47 mm ($219.90)

($219.90) Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition, 47 mm ($349.99)