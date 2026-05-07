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Samsung Galaxy Watch Predicts Fainting with 85% Accuracy in New Clinical Study

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 07, 2026, 11:39 AM EDT
hero fainting galaxy watch hand
In an ongoing clinical study, Samsung has been able to use bio-data from the Galaxy Watch 6 to predict fainting episodes up to five minutes before they happened. No word on if or when this feature will be ready for public release, however.

The sort of fainting the watch is able to detect is VVS (vasovagal syncope), the most common kind and is usually brief and not dangerous on its own, yet any sudden collapse can lead to serious injuries. That is why Samsung and Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital focused on warning signs that appear before the blackout. 

galaxy watch patient1

The published study looked at 132 patients who were suspected of having VVS following previous induced fainting tests. The Galaxy Watch 6 used its photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to collect heart data, and an AI model then analyzed heart rate variability patterns for signs that fainting was approaching. The result was a prediction model that identified impending fainting episodes with 84.6% accuracy, up to five minutes in advance, with sensitivity at 90% and specificity at 64%. 

As good as those numbers are, Samsung is careful not to over-promise. The company says the findings come from a research study and don't reflect a feature currently being developed for Galaxy Watches. Still, the company is signaling where it wants to go next, which is more predictive health features, more collaboration with medical institutions, and a broader push from reactive tracking toward preventive care.

Samsung's well-regarded smartwatch is currently heading into its ninth generation. The new model is expected on Q3 this year sporting a 3nm Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, which should bring about a 30% increase in efficiency and performance. The health sensor suite is thought to receive improvements, plus a possibility of ultra wideband support (finally). That being said, the Watch 6 featured in this piece is no slouch. Here are some affiliated options we suggest checking out:
  • Galaxy Watch 6, 40 mm ($198.99)
  • Galaxy Watch 6, 44 mm ($225.98)
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43 mm ($289.00)
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 47 mm ($219.90)
  • Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition, 47 mm ($349.99)
Tags:  Samsung, Health, SmartWatch, galaxy-watch
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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