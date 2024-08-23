Samsung Galaxy Watch Owner Details Warranty Nightmare After Action Button Falls Off





Don't you just hate it when the crown or action button on your fancy smartwatch just up and falls off after just a few weeks of use? What, that's never happened to you? Same goes for us, though apparently an owner of a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was not so lucky. Even worse, however, the user claims to be getting the runaround from Samsung's support team on warranty coverage.





In a post on Reddit, user "y_am_i_hear" says they received a brand new Galaxy Watch Ultra on July 20, 2024 and, more recently, has been going "back and forth with Samsung" in an effort to get a replacement, which has turned into a nightmare scenario.













"I went back and forth with Samsung trying to get them to replace it, but they refused and told me to send it in for repair because it was under warranty. I sent it in and now they are telling me that it is out of warranty and I have to pay to get it fixed. I am still going back and forth with Samsung repair and customer service, and I'm getting nowhere," the user wrote.





It's important to note that we only have one side of the story here. The story began with a previous post on Reddit from last week, in which the user claimed they simply "pressed the button and it popped right out." Now in a new thread, the user offered up a few more details, saying they "never tried twisting it" in response to someone asking if that might have caused it to fall out.









The user also posted some support screenshots. One of them depicts Samsung labeling the smartwatch as being "in warranty," while another one indicates it is "out of warranty," along with a $107.17 repair bill (click the image above for the full bill sheet).







"Samsung customer service told me that they would not replace it and that I had to send it in for warranty repair. They assured me that it would be fixed under the warranty, which is what I've been trying to explain to anyone that will listen to me at this point," the user wrote.





So summed up, if taking the user at their word, the action button on their new Galaxy Watch Ultra fell out, Samsung instructed them to send it for a free warranty repair, and now Samsung is saying it's not warrantied and wants the user to pay $107.17 to get if fixed.







It's an odd situation for sure, especially since the Galaxy Watch Ultra has barely been on the market for a month (it released on July 19, 2024). Samsung's standard warranty on wearables is 12 months. There are numerous disclaimers that can void the warranty, such as changing the serial number, non-authorized mods, damage caused by the user or forces of nature, and so forth.



