Samsung's New Galaxy Watch 4 Drops To A Low $230 With Free Wireless Charger





Samsung just launched its Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic last month, but there is already a pretty hefty discount available on the former. The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, but the smaller size sees the biggest discount (percentage-wise) today at Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) has an MSRP of $249.99, but Amazon is currently selling the smartwatch for $229.99. That's a $20 discount, which is already excellent for a brand-new device. However, Amazon is also throwing in a free Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO. That device alone has a retail price of $59.99, so that makes the $229.99 combo offer (a total of 25 percent off) even hotter. The Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad DUO can simultaneously charge your Galaxy Watch 4 and a smartphone.





The combo discount with the wireless charger is also available on the larger Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm), bringing the total price to just $259.99 (versus $279.99 for the watch alone).

In total, 10 Galaxy Watch 4 models are on sale across multiple colors and sizes, with and without LTE connectivity. You can find the full lineup of discounted smartwatches by visiting the following Amazon landing page.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by Samsung's new 5nm Exynos W920 SoC and incorporates a 450x450 always-on AMOLED display. The 40mm and 44mm smartwatches come with 247 mAh and 361 mAh batteries, respectively. Those batteries are enough to give the Galaxy Watch 4 a runtime of up to 14 hours, with a 30-minute charge boosting the tally by 10 hours.

Amazon's current sale on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available for the next 14 hours.