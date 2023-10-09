Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Breaks Cover With 5G And A Sweet 90Hz Display





Samsung is apparently not finished rolling out new hardware releases this fall. In addition to making a splash with the Galaxy S23 FE with an upgrade path to Android 17, Galaxy Buds FE, and both 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE models, all which it unveiled last week, Samsung has quietly introduced the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+.





After skipping a generation, the Galaxy S23 FE brought back the Fan Edition branding. The idea is to offer premium specifications and features at lower-than-flagship pricing. Same goes for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which are tamer versions of the regular Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ at cheaper price points.





Add to those releases the Galaxy Tab A9 series. They're not FE models and they're not meant to compete in the same class—they're less expensive tablets that trend closer to the entry-level spectrum, based on the specs and features mentioned in the listing.





Speaking of, both models are showing up for sale on Amazon's size for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Galaxy Tab A9 with LTE connectivity is listed at 699 AED (around $190 in US currency) while the Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi is listed at 849 AED (around $231). Pricing from one territory to the next doesn't always convert so neatly to the current exchange rate, but those values give you some context.





Starting with the Galaxy Tab A9 , the listing indicates it sports an 8.7-inch LCD screen with a 1340x800 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It's powered by MediaTek's Helio G99 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 2-megapixel camera on the front, an 8-megapixel rear camera, Dolby Atmos support, and a 5,100mAh battery. It's not clear if Samsung will offer a cheaper Wi-Fi only model, but that feels like an inevitability.















The Galaxy Tab A9+ , meanwhile, is a bigger and faster tablet with an 11-inch display, 1920x1200 resolution, and 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a burlier SoC too, namely Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM6375 processor. And it has twice the RAM and storage at 8GB and 128GB, respectively, along with a bigger 7,040mAh battery and 15W charging support. The marketing materials in the listing also indicates 5G support, suggesting that there will also be a cellular variant of the A9+.





Both the Galaxy Tab A9 and A9+ run Android, though it's not clear which version will be installed out of the gate (Android 13 or Android 14, undoubtedly).