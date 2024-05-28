Samsung Galaxy S25 Is Rumored For A Big Time Camera Upgrade For Crisp Photos
A brand new barrage of rumors related to Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S25 is being centered on its camera package. It's now said that the S25 Ultra, for one, will sport a new rear setup, retaining the 200MP primary but gaining upgraded 50MP 3x, 50MP 5x super-zoom, and 50MP ultrawide sensors. In other words, the S25 Ultra could be a quad-lens device.
A reliable tech source announced on Weibo that Samsung's next-gen flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra is going from three to four rear cameras. The leakster said that the phone will have a 50MP ultra-wide angle, 200MP main, 50MP 3x, and 50MP 5x. If you recall, the Galaxy S24 has a 'measly' 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide, so if this rumor holds true, there will be a welcomed bump in resolution and clarity.
Of course, it's too early to tell how these sensors and tuning will compare to the competition. Nevertheless, it's good to see Samsung providing dedicated sensors on its flagship phones, especially when other devices have gone with triple camera setups that don't have the smoothest sensor hand-offs, especially when zooming in and out while recording video.
While the leak implies that the 200MP primary goes unchanged, there's been chatter that Samsung has been working on a 1-inch ISOCELL (or maybe even a Sony LYTIA-based) sensor with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom. Could this sensor be applied to the 200MP unit? Perhaps, but we're not holding our breath. It would be great to have a Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G competitor, but we don't think that will be Samsung's play for the bread-and-butter S-series.
If the S25 Ultra does end up with an upgraded quad-sensor package, it's also possible that the regular S25 and S25 Plus will get upgraded imaging hardware as well. However, we haven't gotten any official information either way, so stay tuned as news will undoubtedly trickle in.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected run some version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the U.S. with faster RAM (up to 16GB), partly to handle the addition of Google's on-device Gemini Nano 2 AI model. The S25 and S25 Plus are thought to have larger displays, too. The S25's could grow from 6.2 to 6.36 inches, while no specifics on the S25 Plus are currently available.