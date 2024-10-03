CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Dummy Phone Leak Reveals Sleek Design Language

by Paul LillyThursday, October 03, 2024, 11:19 AM EDT
Front and back shots of Samsung Galaxy S25 dummy phone being held over a wooden surface.
It appears as though Samsung will be slightly tweaking the design language of its next mainstream Galaxy device, the Galaxy S25, when it arrives (presumably next year). Most notably, photos, video, and some accompanying specifications of a purported dummy unit made of aluminum indicate that Samsung has found a way to slim down the design for an overall sleeker profile compared to the Galaxy S24.

David Kowalski, who goes by @xleaks7 on X/Twitter, posted a handful of photos of the dummy unit, along with a link to VeePN, which contains additional information and also a hands-on video. At first glance, the Galaxy S25 dummy unit looks very similar to the Galaxy S24, with rounded corners and a vertical stack of three camera cutouts.

Note that what we're supposed looking at is a dummy unit of regular Galaxy S25; the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not pictured and, like the Galaxy S24 we reviewed earlier this year, may feature sharper corners (and of course a more robust rear camera arrangement.
The front photo hints at Samsung employing smaller bezels on the Galaxy S25 compared to the Galaxy S24. We also see it's retaining the centered top punch-hole for the front-facing camera. And on the rear, the camera cutouts look the same.

It's said the leaked Galaxy S25 dummy unit measures 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 millimeters (5.78 x 2.77 x 0.29 inches). If true, the Galaxy S25 will be a wee bit smaller than the Galaxy S24, which measures 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 millimeters (5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches). It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy S25 Ultra compares (in a previous collaboration with Online-Solitaire.com, the same leaker shared photos of a dummy unit that indicated it will measure 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.5 millimeters / 6.41 x 3.06 x 0.33 inches).

That's all we get as far as specifications go, though if previous leaks and rumors prove accurate, the Galaxy S25 will sport a 6.2-inch display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's also expected to arrive with 8GB of RAM, triple 50MP cameras on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front.

The expectation is that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 sometime in January or February, 2025.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphones, galaxy s25
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment