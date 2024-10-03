Samsung Galaxy S25 Dummy Phone Leak Reveals Sleek Design Language

It appears as though Samsung will be slightly tweaking the design language of its next mainstream Galaxy device, the Galaxy S25, when it arrives (presumably next year). Most notably, photos, video, and some accompanying specifications of a purported dummy unit made of aluminum indicate that Samsung has found a way to slim down the design for an overall sleeker profile compared to the Galaxy S24





David Kowalski, who goes by @xleaks7 on X/Twitter, posted a handful of photos of the dummy unit, along with a link to VeePN, which contains additional information and also a hands-on video. At first glance, the Galaxy S25 dummy unit looks very similar to the Galaxy S24, with rounded corners and a vertical stack of three camera cutouts.





Note that what we're supposed looking at is a dummy unit of regular Galaxy S25; the Galaxy S25 Ultra is not pictured and, like the Galaxy S24 we reviewed earlier this year, may feature sharper corners (and of course a more robust rear camera arrangement.

EXCLUSIVE: The smallest (and possibly the last!) one in the S series - #SamsungGalaxyS25



More details + video + dimensions: https://t.co/9BdpGQDV9D



Enjoy!



& follow for more content! pic.twitter.com/iDzmeYrNUb — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) October 3, 2024

The front photo hints at Samsung employing smaller bezels on the Galaxy S25 compared to the Galaxy S24. We also see it's retaining the centered top punch-hole for the front-facing camera. And on the rear, the camera cutouts look the same.





It's said the leaked Galaxy S25 dummy unit measures 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 millimeters (5.78 x 2.77 x 0.29 inches). If true, the Galaxy S25 will be a wee bit smaller than the Galaxy S24, which measures 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 millimeters (5.79 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches). It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy S25 Ultra compares (in a previous collaboration with Online-Solitaire.com, the same leaker shared photos of a dummy unit that indicated it will measure 162.82 x 77.65 x 8.5 millimeters / 6.41 x 3.06 x 0.33 inches).





That's all we get as far as specifications go, though if previous leaks and rumors prove accurate, the Galaxy S25 will sport a 6.2-inch display with a 2340x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's also expected to arrive with 8GB of RAM, triple 50MP cameras on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front.





The expectation is that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 sometime in January or February, 2025.

