Samsung Galaxy S23's Surprise Starting Price Revealed In A Major Carrier Leak
Samsung's Unpacked 2023 is still over a week away, but that isn't stopping more leaks from coming out ahead of the event. A new image shared on Reddit seems to spill the beans on the upcoming Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.
With all the rumors surrounding Samsung's yet-to-be-released Galaxy S23 family of smartphones, it may feel like there is little left to unveil at its Unpacked 2023 event on February 1st. From a 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra to new colors for the lineup, the rumor mill has been churning as of late. Now, an image shared on Reddit shows what appears to be Verizon's pricing and key selling points for Samsung's Galaxy S23 family of smartphones.
It was previously thought that the S23 series would see a $100 price increase to its base models. However, the image on Reddit has the S23 starting out at $799.99, the S23+ at $999.99, and the S23 Ultra with a base price of $1,199.99. If true, Samsung has decided not to raise its prices from last year's S22 series.
One upgrade to the base specs that consumers have been clamoring for is a higher storage capacity. While the S23 is shown to keep last year's 128GB starting point, the S23+, and Ultra will get double the base storage, with 256GB. In terms of RAM, the S23 and S23+ come with 8GB, with the higher-end S23 Ultra offering 8GB of RAM with the 256GB version and 12GB of RAM with the 512GB version.
The purported leaked image also shows the S23 lineup coming in four different color options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Earlier rumors stated the new colors with slightly more descriptive names, such as Ultra Cream or Cotton Flower, Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac.
As with any leak, time will tell if this particular image from Verizon shared on Reddit is true. With slight improvements over last year's models, fans of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series can hopefully breathe a little easier if the pricing holds up. There will also be other carrier offers once the new lineup from Samsung actually launches, with different trade-in offers and monthly payment plans.
The wait for the official announcement will soon be over, with Samsung Unpacked scheduled to take place on February 1, 2023, at 10am PT. Customers can reserve preorders on Samsung.com now, with carrier-specific preorders expected to begin after the event.