Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch And It's An Overclocked Beast
With a mere couple of months until launch, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra specs have been leaked in a Chinese certification listing, revealing an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, among other major highlights.
A listing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (model number SM-S9180) was noted on Chinese TENAA certification site to expose all the major specifications of the flagship device. A standout number is the peak 3.36GHz frequency for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which indicates that the S23 Ultra is overclocked over a standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core that only has a 3.2GHz peak target. There are no changes to the frequencies of the other cores, it seems.
The camera package will have five sensors helmed by 108MP, two 12MP, and 2MP shooters in the rear, matched with another 12MP for the selfie camera (which is a shift from the 40MP unit on the S22 Ultra).
Other notable items found in the listing is that the phone will have multiple memory and storage options—8GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage. The display panel will be a 6.8" AMOLED Display with 2K+ Resolution (3088 x 1440p) and 16.7 Million color depth.
The battery pack is interestingly smaller at 4,855mAH (the S22 Ultra had a 5000mAh pack). The leak also does not indicate what new (if any) charging speeds the Galaxy S23 Ultra will arrive with. Gratefully, the device dimensions (163.4mm x 78.1mm x 8.9mm; weight: 233g) have grown only marginally, save for the thickness which has remained the same over the its predecessor. Nonetheless, the size increase does make us wonder if the battery specs are indeed accurate.
If this leak, especially with regards to overclocking, proves to be more accurate than not, it just makes us more excited for the Galaxy S23 series when Samsung releases them in early 2023.