Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Brings A Proper Fight To Ultra-Budget Smartphones
Samsung is ready to show that it can not only play in the budget smartphone space, but also dominate, if it so chooses. Launching as an India-only variant, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is aggressively priced with some surprisingly strong specs to make a worthwhile contender. We need a phone like this in North America now!
After rumors and leaks of its existence, Samsung has officially made its first F-series device this year, the Galaxy F15 5G, public. The phone offers a few notable things, such as segment-beating 6,000 mAh battery, AMOLED display, and five years of security updates plus four generations of Android OS upgrades. While we've harped on Samsung's flagship design looking uninspired, the fact that the F15 also inherits the signature style of something like the S24 Ultra makes it ironically expensive-looking.
At least in the Indian-market, Samsung is very focused on competing with budget leaders such as Motorola, Redmi, and so on. Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business of Samsung India exclaimed that "we are underlining our commitment to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F15 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential."
To prove that, the Galaxy F15 5G sports a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with two RAM/storage variants, specifically 4GB/128GB (for roughly $145) and 6GB/128GB (about $175). Samsung hasn't cheaped out on the display either—the phone has a 6.6-inch 2340 x 1080 sAMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, something rarely seen at this price point. Its camera package, on the other hand, is decidedly standard fare with a triple rear cam setup (50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro) along with a 13MP selfie front camera under a teardrop notch. But for the price, it's hard to be disappointed by this setup.
It's also not often you see a monster cell at this price either, but the F15 has a 6,000 mAh battery pack, which should help the device run for a couple of days at least. Also helping its case is that users will enjoy four more Android updates (on top of Android 14) plus five years of security patches.
The phone is unfortunately (for now) only available in India in with fun-sounding colors: Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green. Prices start at approximately $145.