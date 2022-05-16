Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless Earbuds For $50 Off Is A Super Sound Deal





Here's a tip when it comes to buying audio gear—never pay the full list price. Ever. Why is that? I don't care if its speakers, headphones, earbuds, or whatever, there's a good chance the audio product you're after will be on sale at some point sooner than later. It's not just audio products that follow this trend, but it does seem to happen more often than most other categories. And currently that means a $50 discount on Samsung 's Galaxy Buds 2.





Galaxy Buds 2 for (save $50) right, and you have your choice of four different color options, including Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive. Each one is priced the same and still in stock at the You can snag thefor $99.99 at Woot (save $50) right, and you have your choice of four different color options, including Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive. Each one is priced the same and still in stock at the Amazon -owned deals site, and the sale will be in effect for the next two weeks or until the earbuds sell out.









These redesigned wireless earbuds emerged at Samsung Unpacked 2021 last August and essentially replaced the Galaxy Buds Plus. They're a slimmer set of earbuds, yet they're powered by drivers that are nearly twice as bit at 11.5mm (versus 6mm).





More importantly (for some people), the Galaxy Buds 2 boast active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that was not present on the Galaxy Buds Plus. This is a boon if you need to block out ambient noise. Other features include IPX2 water resistance and up to 5 hours of battery live (up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned off).

