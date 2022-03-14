Galaxy A Launch Event Confirmed And Samsung Says A Is For Awesome





Flagship phones are nice and all, but not everyone is willing or able to spend top dollar on cutting edge hardware with all the bells and whistles. Thankfully companies like Apple and Samsung (among others) don't ignore the mid-range market. We already saw what Apple has planned with its recent unveiling of an upgraded iPhone SE model (now with 5G), and later this week Samsung will announce a new round of Galaxy A devices.





We know this because Samsung has let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, and has pinged both social media and review sites directly with an official announcement—it's hosting this year's Galaxy A event on Thursday, March 17. You can catch a livestream of the Galaxy A event starting at 10:00am ET (7:00am PT).





You'll be able to catch the livestream on in Samsung's newsroom or on its YouTube channel , dealer's choice. Either way, Samsung is promising some "Awesome" announcements. While details are in short supply (non-existent, really), the logical assumption is we will see Samsung unveil the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy A33.

Possible Specs For The Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53 And Galaxy A33

Rumor has it the Galaxy A73 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole design for the front-facing camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G inside. It's also expected to retain a quad-camera arrangement on the backside.





The Galaxy A53, meanwhile, is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with the same refresh rate and punch-hole cutout, powered by a Exynos 1200 processor and 6GB of RAM. Rather than offer both 4G and 5G variants this time around, it's further rumored the Galaxy A53 will go all-in with 5G connectivity.





Finally, the Galaxy A33 is tipped to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Exynos 850 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 4G connectivity.

