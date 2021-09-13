Samsung's Exynos 2200 Phone SoC With AMD RDNA 2 Muscle Hits Benchmark Circuit





Samsung is working on a version of its Exynos system-on-chip (SoC) that will incorporate AMD's second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) graphics, which is certainly exciting from both technical and consumer standpoints. Rumor has it the upcoming chip will power Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones. As we wait to find out, an interesting Geekbench listing has popped up, perhaps giving us an early glimpse of the chip's performance.





As always, it is important to take benchmark leaks in stride and not necessarily treat them as fact. These things can be manipulated, and on top of that, it is impossible know all the variables at play, like how early the represented silicon might be, what the testing conditions were, and various other factors. That said, performance leaks do sometimes roughly align with finalized silicon.





Who knows if that will be the case here, but this is what we are looking at...







Source: Geekbench







According to the leaks and rumors scene, model number SM-S906B as depicted in the screenshot above applies to Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S22 Plus handset. Geekbench recognizes the underlying chipset ID as S5E9225, which itself is presumed to be Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2200 SoC, with AMD's RDNA 2 graphics on board.





The makeup of the SoC consists of a main Cortex-X2 prime core flanked by three Cortex-A78 big cores four Cortex-A55 small cores. In the listing above, we can see clocks speeds checking in at 2.59GHz for the Cortex-X2 core, 2.5GHz for the Cortex-A78 cores, and 1.73GHz for the Cortex-A55 cores.





On Twitter, leaker Ice Universe weighed in on the leak , noting that the Cortex-X2 core is not running at full speed. It's only at 2.59GHz, whereas "the official version is expected to exceed 3.0GHz, using AMD GPU." Additionally, the remaining cores are also slower than they are on Samsung's Exynos 2100 SoC. This essentially means there is some untapped performance that is not represent by the benchmark results.





As it stands, the leaked Exynos 2200 results on Geekbench show a 1,073 single-core score and 3,389 multi-core score.













To put those results into perspective, we can reference our recently posted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review . It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and in our own benchmarking, it achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 1,097 and 3,462, respectively.





So at least on the compute side, performance is roughly the same between the leaked Exynos 2200 and one of the newest handsets to employ a Snapdragon 888 SoC. We view that as promising, when considering that Snapdragon silicon has typically outpaced Exynos hardware in the past.





The real story, though, will unfold when we get to see what kind of graphics performance the Exynos 2200 SoC can muster. To that end, a leaked 3DMark benchmark run from a few months ago showed it crushing the competition in the smartphone space.





Waiting is the hard part, as the Galaxy S22 isn't expected to be announced until early next year.

