Samsung Discusses 12-Layer HBM3E, Blistering Low Latency DRAM And More Memory Products
Samsung is continuing to revamp its memory offerings in a response to the shift to AI workloads, introducing products such as HBM3E Shinebolt, LPDDR5X DRAM, and LPDDR5X CAMM2. According to the company these memory solutions will look to meet the needs of customers who are looking to get the most out of AI in the cloud and on devices.
HBM3E Shinebolt is a solution for the datacenter. It uses Samsung’s 12-layer stacking technology that enables a staggering 1,280GBps (1.28TB/s) of bandwidth and will be available in capacities as high as 36GB. It’s a big improvement over the prior generation, HBM3, providing performance and capacity improvements of 50%. The company says that it will “fulfill the memory requirements in the Hyperscale AI era.”
On the consumer side of the industry Samsung is introducing LPDDR5X DRAM. It’s based on the LPDDR standard and can reach speeds of up to 9.6Gbps. It’s able to achieve efficiency improvements of 30% compared to the prior generation by using High-K/Metal Gate (HKMG) technology.
Laptops will also be getting more memory options from Samsung with LPDDR5X CAMM2. Samsung first detailed the industry-first 7.5Gbps LPDDR5X CAMM2 in September of last year. However, it’s now working with several partners and undergoing the certification process necessary to bring products to customers.
On device AI is becoming more and more prevalent. Samsung is looking to meet the needs of this part of the market with LLW DRAM. This memory is optimized for low latency while retaining high performance, reaching 128GB/s. It manages to do this with a power draw of 1.2pJ/b. Samsung says, “since on-device AI requires AI models to respond instantly, it is an ideal solution suitable for operating AI models on the device level.”
Samsung is looking to capitalize on the AI frenzy currently taking place, and it’s doing so by providing some solid memory products. Time will tell if hardware manufacturers and software developers will make the most of Samsung’s new memory solutions.