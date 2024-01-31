Samsung Kicks Off Deals On 8K, 4K Mini LED And OLED TVs In Time For The Super Bowl





The stage is set for this year’s Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers. Kudos to anyone who managed to score tickets to the big game. For everyone else, the next best thing is to watch the gridiron action unfold on a big screen TV, and to that end, Samsung is serving up deals on several of its TVs, including both 4K and 8K models.





Samsung’s 85-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,277.99 at Amazon (save $2,200 over MSRP). That discount matches this TV’s all-time low price. Granted, the game won’t be broadcast in 8K, but if you want to set yourself up for the future with a sizable TV, you can bring homefor(save $2,200 over MSRP). That discount matches this TV’s all-time low price.





There are a lot of pixels crammed into a 7680x4320 resolution—33,177,600, to be exact, which is four times as many in a 4K set (8,294,400 pixels). For the most part, you’ll have to rely on upscaling (which Samsung’s higher-end TVs are very good at), though Samsung did announce last summer that it’s partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to at least release more movie trailers in 8K.





Resolution aside, you’re looking at a bright TV with mini LED backlighting, HDR support (no Dolby Vision, sadly), Dolby Atmos support, and an overall slim design courtesy in part to the use of an external One Connect box for the inputs.





Go Extra Big With Samsung’s 98-Inch QLED 4K Q80C









Samsung’s massive 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is on sale for $4,767.99 on Amazon (save $3,230). That’s not cheap, but it is monstrously big. It’s also equipped with some respectable bells and whistles, in addition to its sheer size. Looking to go even bigger? If you’re willing to forgo 8K in favor of a 4K model,is on sale for(save $3,230). That’s not cheap, but it is monstrously big. It’s also equipped with some respectable bells and whistles, in addition to its sheer size.





This is a quantum dot model with direct full array backlighting, meaning the LEDs are right behind the LCD screen for better management of the TV’s dimming zones. Speaking of which, there are twice as many local dimming zones as the previous iteration (Q80B), which results in better image quality all around.





You also get some nice gaming amenities here, such as 120Hz at 4K, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and four HDMI 2.1 ports—enough to plug in your PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and gaming PC, with one more port to spare.

Score Samsung’s 77-Inch S95C OLED TV For Pristine Image Quality









Samsung’s 77-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for $2,894.99 on Amazon (save $1,603).

For the most part, today’s big screen TVs look great regardless of the underlying technology, though OLED still has the advantage. If that’s the route you want to go,is on sale for(save $1,603).





It wasn’t that long ago when an OLED TV of this size might necessitate a second mortgage. Thankfully, prices have come down quite a bit. Samsung’s S95C is a prime example, and you’d be hard pressed to find a review of this model that isn’t overwhelmingly positive.





The S95C excels at practically everything, from watching movies and sports, the HDR content and gaming. It also offers the full HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on each of its four HDMI 2.1 ports, which sit on the aforementioned external Slm One Connect box.









