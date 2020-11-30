CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, November 30, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT

Samsung Cyber Monday Deals Slash Up To 33% Off Galaxy Phones, Tablets, And Smartwatches

samsung galaxy a51 3
It's Cyber Monday, which means that now's the time to score great deals on all kinds of tech products. Right now, we have a slew of deals for you on Samsung devices including smartphones, tablets, and even smartwatches. There's something in here for everyone, so read on to get details on what's cooking today.

Galaxy Smartphones

To kick things off, Amazon is discounting unlocked Samsung Galaxy smartphones by up to 33 percent, and there are savings of up to 25 percent on its current generation flagships. For example, the Galaxy S20+ has a list price of $1,199.99, but is available today for $899 ($300 off). If you want to step down just a bit, the regular Galaxy S20 is priced at $749, which is discounted from its regular price of $999. Amazon also throws in a bit of a curveball with the inclusion of a $400 discount (33% off) on the Galaxy Note 10+, which was last year's S Pen-equipped flagship. It's now priced at $799 with 512GB of onboard storage.

galaxy s20 plus
Samsung Galaxy S20+

For those that are looking for a more affordable entry, and don't need 5G connectivity, the mid-range Galaxy A51 is available at a 29% discount. Today, the smartphone is priced at $284.99 instead of its normal $399.99 asking price.

Galaxy Tablets

If you're in need of a tablet, the entry-level Galaxy Tab A 10.1" is priced at $228.11, which is a 19 percent discount from its $279.99 MSRP. If you have an Amazon credit card, you'll get 10% back in rewards instead of the usual 5%, so keep that in mind.

galaxy tab a
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1"

As its name implies, this Galaxy Tab A is a 10.1-inch tablet with a Full HD (1920x1200) resolution. It weighs just 1.03 pounds, features an octa-core processor, and a microSD slot for adding up to 512GB of additional storage.

Galaxy Smartwatches

If you're in the market for a wearable device, Amazon has a number of options to choose from. If you have a larger wrist, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) is available for just $199.99, which is a 26 percent discount off its $269.99 MSRP. For those of you with smaller wrists, the 40mm version is priced at $179.99 (28 percent discount).

galaxy watch active
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

If you want to save a bit more money, you can get the older Galaxy Watch Active (40mm) for just $139, which is $60 off its regular price.

These deals will last through the day, so be sure to snag them as fast as you can before the prices go back up to their regular price.


Tags:  deals, Samsung, Cyber Monday, Amazon, galaxy s20, cyber monday 2020

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms