CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung To Deliver Critical Security Patch For Millions Of Galaxy Devices

by Paul LillySunday, July 21, 2024, 11:06 AM EDT
Closeup of a Samsung Galaxy S24 in a hand.
A major security vulnerability that was once thought to only affect Google's Pixel devices actually casts a wider net within the Android ecosystem. In response, Samsung is fast-tracking an update for millions of Galaxy devices, according to information the world's biggest smartphone player (in terms of market share) shared with Zak Doffman at Forbes.

The vulnerability in question is tracked as CVE-2024-32896 and is described as an elevation of privilege (EoP) flaw. Last month, Google issued a Pixel security bulletin saying the exploit "may be under limited, targeted exploitation," which in other words means that hackers are actively targeting affected devices. At the time, it was thought that only Pixel devices contained the flaw, but Google would later clarify that all Android devices are at risk.

That includes Galaxy handsets, and initially it was reported that a fix could take several months. However, Samsung apparently told Doffman that "the target scheduled for this fix is August," with the caveat that the actual roll out "may vary on network provider and device."

Closeup of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.

One reason this is notable is because Samsung is top of the smartphone food chain. Recently updated auditing by multiple market research firms show Samsung edging out Apple for the largest share of the global smartphone market. According to IDC, Samsung shipped 53.9 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2024, to claim 18.9% of the market. Canalys shared a similar stat last week, pegging Samsung's share at 18%.

As to the vulnerability that's been fast-tracked for a fix, there are still no fine grain details. That's not unusual, as vendors like Google typically wait until a majority of affected users have access to a fix before spilling the beans, so as to keep hackers in the dark as long as possible.

Incidentally, there was a second and potentially more serious vulnerability tracked as CVE-2024-29745 that Google fixed for its Pixel devices. Likewise, it also affects the Android platform as a whole. Samsung has not said if its upcoming patch for Galaxy phones will address that one as well.
Tags:  Samsung, Mobile, security, smartphones
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment