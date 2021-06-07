Samsung Creates Stretchable OLED Display For Monitoring Your Health Vitals
While rollable and foldable displays are here, Samsung is constantly looking to the future to see where technology will lead. As such, many people look to the South Korean company for information, and what they have to offer is quite interesting. In the future, we could potentially see “free-form displays,” or stretchable screens, become the next big thing.
This month, researchers at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), a research and development facility, published research about making stretchable devices a reality. The study and research established that “stable performance in a stretchable device with high elongation,” could be achieved, which is a first for the industry.
Using this information, researchers were able to integrate a “stretchable organic LED (OLED) display and a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor in a single device to measure and display the user’s heart rate in real-time,” in a sort of stretchy electronic skin. They found that this e-skin, which was stretchable up to 30%, picked up “heartbeat signal that was 2.4 times stronger than would be picked up by a fixed silicon sensor.”
Youngjun Yun, the corresponding author of the research paper, explained that “The strength of this technology is that it allows you to measure your biometric data for a longer period without having to remove the solution when you sleep or exercise.” Furthermore, “the patch feels like part of your skin,” making it a more natural feeling compared to other solutions. He continued, stating that “You can also check your biometric data right away on the screen without having to transfer it to an external device,” which is also quite handy.
Besides monitoring heart rate, the stretchable OLED display can be used in several other healthcare situations or even devices that have not been thought of yet. No matter what it is used for, it is still rather cool to see a stretchable display. If you happen to have any cool ideas for this technology, let us know about it in the comments below.