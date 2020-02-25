CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Samsung Confirms Mysterious ‘1’ Notifications Triggered A Customer Data Breach

Samsung Galaxy S20
A few days ago, some Samsung device owners reported receiving a mysterious "1/1" push notification on their smartphones, from the company's Find my Mobile app. Initially, Samsung explained it as a "message sent unintentionally during internet test[ing]" and said there was "no effect" on user's devices. However, Samsung now admits the notification compromised personal data belonging to a "small number" of users.

The notification itself was rather benign, and the result of a "technical error." That should have been the end of it. Unfortunately, some users discovered that when they went into their Samsung accounts to change their passwords (erring on the side of caution), they could see other people's personal details, including names, addresses, and phone numbers.

In a statement provided to The Register, Samsung confirmed this had in fact occurred.

"A technical error resulted in a small number of users being able to access the details of another user. As soon as we became of aware of the incident, we removed the ability to log in to the store on our website until the issue was fixed," Samsung said in a statement.

According to Samsung, the data breach affected less than 150 people, so it was rather contained (as far as security breaches go). Samsung is in the process of contacting affected customers directly to alert them of the situation.

An interesting side note to all this is that the Find my Mobile application is a preinstalled app on Samsung smartphones. There's no easy way to uninstall it. In addition, some users report receiving the 1/1 notification even though they had the app disabled. It is a bit disturbing that an app forced onto users could result in a data breach.


Tags:  Samsung, security, Privacy, (krx:005930)
Via:  The Register
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms