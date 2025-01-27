Samsung 65” 4K Beauty Just $397 & More TV Deals For Super Bowl Sunday





In case you missed it, the Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Washington Commanders with relative ease, while the Kansas City Chiefs came up clutch in a close game to eliminate the Buffalo Bills from the NFL playoffs. Now that the stage is set for the Super Bowl, it's time to make preparations for the big game. And if that includes upgrading your living room TV, we have good news -- this is typically one of the best times of the year to be in the market for a new TV.





The reasons are twofold. One, the beginning of another year means a bunch of new models have either been announced (usually at CES) or are on the horizon, which in turn means discounts on existing models to clear up space. And secondly, retailers are prone to offering a great deals as the Super Bowl comes into view.





65-inch Samsung DU7200 smart TV pictured above is on sale for a low $397.99 at Amazon (save $72) right now. That's a 15% discount for what amounts to a "limited time deal." Sure, it's not a massive discount, but this is already an affordable TV. For example, thepictured above is on sale for a lowright now. That's a 15% discount for what amounts to a "limited time deal." Sure, it's not a massive discount, but this is already an affordable TV.





It's also an entry-level model, so you're not getting highfalutin tech like OLED or mini LED lighting. It's also limited to HDMI 2.0 connectivity (as opposed to HDMI 2.1) and a 60Hz refresh rate, but it does offer variable refresh rate (VRR) support, HDR10+ support, and Samsung's Q-Symphony feature that pairs nicely with a supported Samsung soundbar.













65-inch TCL Q65 QLED TV that's on sale for $369.99 at Amazon (save $180). That's a chunkier 33% discount and is listed as another "limited time deal." An alternative that's in the same general price range (and actually a touch cheaper) is thisthat's on sale for. That's a chunkier 33% discount and is listed as another "limited time deal."





The features are similar, but there are some key differences. For one, the smart TV platform runs on Google TV. You also get Dolby Vision support as part of the HDR package, which is something Samsung has yet to embrace (even on its higher end models).





85-inch TCL Q65 QLED TV is on sale for $797.99 at Amazon ($100 off, save 11%).

Want to go even bigger? Theis on sale for













75-inch Hisense U7 Series TV is worth a look—it's marked down to $899.96 on Amazon (save $600) for what amounts to a big 40% discount over MSRP. Mini LED is the next best thing to OLED (until micro LED makes a move into the mainstream) and it wasn't that long ago when mini LED TVs commanded a hefty premium. If you're willing to splurge on a bigger and more premium display, thisis worth a look—it's marked down tofor what amounts to a big 40% discount over MSRP. Mini LED is the next best thing to OLED (until micro LED makes a move into the mainstream) and it wasn't that long ago when mini LED TVs commanded a hefty premium.





They still cost more than regular LCD TVs, but pricing is far more attractive now, as this deal highlights. The display experts at Rtings have it a high 8.2 mixed usage rating , and an even higher score (8.7) in both gaming and HDR gaming.





"The TV is loaded with modern features like local dimming, HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, 4k @ 144Hz, VRR support, ATSC 3.0, and Dolby Vision. It promises higher peak brightness than its predecessor and uses Hisense's new Hi-View Engine PRO chipset, which is meant to optimize the display to provide a better overall image," this site points out.





It also leans on Google TV for smart TV chores and boasts a built-in 40W 2.1-channel speaker system. In short, there's a lot to like here, and at a great price.







