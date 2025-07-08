CATEGORIES
Samsung's 32-Inch M9 QD-OLED 165Hz Monitor Is Up For Preorder With A $300 Bonus

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 08, 2025, 08:39 AM EDT
Samsung M9 QD-OLED monitor on a desk. Fallout is on the display.
Looking to score a new monitor with a great display panel and built-in smarts? Supposing you're also willing to pay a premium for such a thing, take note that Samsung's fancy new 32-inch M90SF QD-OLED monitor with Samsung Vision AI is up for preorder, and depending on where you buy it from, you can score a $300 gift card at no extra cost.

The best way to buy Samsung's 32-inch M9 QD-OLED monitor is direct from the company—it's available to preorder for $1,599.99. No, it's not cheap by any stretch (especially for 32 inches of physical screen real estate), but Samsung is hoping a $300 store credit will entice buyers to pull the trigger.

There was (and remains) some confusion over the offer. How so? Samsung is working with its retail partners to offer similar preorder bonuses. Over at B&H Photo, for example, you can preorder the M9 for $1,599.99 and get a B&H Photo store gift card included in the same amount ($300).

Where the confusion lies is with the listing on Amazon. You can preorder the M9 by itself or $1,599.99 on Amazon, or choose a monitor + $300 store gift card bundle for $1,899.99. Say what now? That's right, Amazon jacked up the price of the bundle by the same amount as the gift card, which effectively negates the bonus.

Front view of Samsung's M9 QD-OLED smart monitor with remote on a gray gradient background.

We suspect this is a listing error by Amazon, as both options are currently shown as being temporarily out of stock. That's a bummer because we generally prefer to shop at Amazon, given its consumer-friendly return policy. If you do too, it'd be worth refreshing the product page throughout the day to see if Amazon addresses the quirky pricing.

In the meantime, we've shopped directly from Samsung without issue in the past, and as of this writing, that is where we recommend taking advantage of this deal.

As for the actual monitor, the M9 is a bit of a do-everything kind of display. It features a 32-inch Pantone Validated QD-OLED panel with a 4K resolution and reasonably fast 165Hz refresh rate, making it a suitable choice for gaming. To that end, it's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot, and it boasts Samsung's Gaming Hub to stream games through popular services like GeForce NOW.

Other features include a built-in 4K camera for high-resolution video conferencing, SmartThings support to control your compatible smart devices with your voice, built-in apps like Microsoft 365 to streamline your productivity chores, and various AI-powered tricks.

It's still pricey even with the gift card bonus, but if you're after a smart monitor that's equipped to handle a variety of tasks, then here you go.
