Sabrent Teases Rocket XTRM5 Portable Thunderbolt 5 SSD With Blistering Speeds







Coming in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes ensures a good spread between models for varied user requirements. One of the most important aspects of very fast NVME drives will come down to cooling potential, as these drives tend to get hot with the speeds currently offered.



The Rocket XTRM5 takes that into account by coming equipped with an all-aluminum enclosure for maximum heat dissipation. This should help keep the drive performing at top levels so thermal throttling does not become an issue.

