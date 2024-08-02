CATEGORIES
Sabrent Teases Rocket XTRM5 Portable Thunderbolt 5 SSD With Blistering Speeds

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, August 02, 2024, 10:19 AM EDT
sabrent
One of the most worthwhile upgrades you can make for your PC is related to the speed and capacity of your storage devices, as it can make the OS feel snappier and load games and apps faster. With evolving technology, hyper-fast speeds are now possible even with external devices. 

To that end, Sabrent has just revealed its Rocket XTRM5 Thunderbolt 5 SSD that packs read speeds of over 6GB/s. Internally, a 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD is what powers this tremendous performance. While desktops have had PCIe Generation 4 NVMe drives that surpass this speed, this is a new frontier for external devices. Sabrent has historically offered SSDs in all shapes and sizes (like its tiny Rocket 2230 SSD), both internal and external.

speeds
Speed test on the Rocket XTRM5 Thunderbolt 5 SSD by Sabrent

This is all made possible by Thunderbolt 5, which has significantly more bandwidth than the previous Thunderbolt 4. While only new and high-end devices currently support Thunderbolt 5, it will be the standard going forward. The drive will also be fully backwards compatible with the more common Thunderbolt 3 and 4 standards, but at reduced speeds due to bandwidth limitations. 



Coming in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes ensures a good spread between models for varied user requirements. One of the most important aspects of very fast NVME drives will come down to cooling potential, as these drives tend to get hot with the speeds currently offered. 

The Rocket XTRM5 takes that into account by coming equipped with an all-aluminum enclosure for maximum heat dissipation. This should help keep the drive performing at top levels so thermal throttling does not become an issue. 

While internal SSDs are commonplace, consumers needing an external solution have to use standards such as Thunderbolt 5. With new speed potential, even mobile laptop users can now enjoy similar speeds to their desktop counterparts. While it still won't match the PCIe Generation 5 speeds of modern internal SSDs, it is a large leap forward for external storage devices. 

Pricing and availability information are not yet available, but Thunderbolt storage drives tend to be priced on the higher tier compared to USB only offerings which have lower speeds. 
