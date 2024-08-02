Sabrent Teases Rocket XTRM5 Portable Thunderbolt 5 SSD With Blistering Speeds
To that end, Sabrent has just revealed its Rocket XTRM5 Thunderbolt 5 SSD that packs read speeds of over 6GB/s. Internally, a 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD is what powers this tremendous performance. While desktops have had PCIe Generation 4 NVMe drives that surpass this speed, this is a new frontier for external devices. Sabrent has historically offered SSDs in all shapes and sizes (like its tiny Rocket 2230 SSD), both internal and external.
Speed test on the Rocket XTRM5 Thunderbolt 5 SSD by Sabrent
This is all made possible by Thunderbolt 5, which has significantly more bandwidth than the previous Thunderbolt 4. While only new and high-end devices currently support Thunderbolt 5, it will be the standard going forward. The drive will also be fully backwards compatible with the more common Thunderbolt 3 and 4 standards, but at reduced speeds due to bandwidth limitations.
The Rocket XTRM5 takes that into account by coming equipped with an all-aluminum enclosure for maximum heat dissipation. This should help keep the drive performing at top levels so thermal throttling does not become an issue.
Pricing and availability information are not yet available, but Thunderbolt storage drives tend to be priced on the higher tier compared to USB only offerings which have lower speeds.