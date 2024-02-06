Harrowing Drop Test Pits Samsung Galaxy S24 Against S23 With Surprising Results

It's the same story with the S24+, which is made with similar materials as the S23+—it shattered on the initial front- and back-down drops and was completely unusable. Interestingly, the S23+ survived the same test last year.





The front- and back-down drop test also proved to be the S24 Ultra's (ahem) downfall as well. Despite touting new cover material, a new titanium frame, and a flat-edge design, it shattered after one drop. Glass along the top of the display, front selfie cam, and bottom corner of the frame broke, and when powered on, the display was unusable. Once again, the S23 Ultra bested it in the same test last year despite the durability upgrades.



We know that tests like Allstate's tend to be marketing exercises used to instill fear in the general population. However, the fact still remains that humans will continue to be klutzes. And as smartphones advance, the more expensive they can be to repair. If you would like to give your brand-spanking new device some added protection, cases and screen protectors are the way to go. Here are just a few of a sea of options for the S24 series: