This Clever Trick Turns A $99 AMD Ryzen APU Into A 16GB AI Accelerator





This type of AI image generation wants two things: lots of RAM and as much parallel compute throughput as you can throw at the problem. GPUs are obviously excellent for this kind of task because they consist of little anymore besides massive parallel compute arrays. However, if you're running the AI on your GPU, it needs to fit into the GPU's memory, which means cards with less than 8GB of video RAM need special accommodations that can really stifle performance.





AUTOMATIC1111's Stable Diffusion WebUI, one of the popular interfaces for generating AI images.

As it turns out, memory bandwidth isn't that big of a deal for this task, so an integrated GPU with gobs of RAM assigned to it can actually perform okay in Stable Diffusion. We haven't tested it for ourselves, but Reddit user /u/chain-77 says that he can generate a fifty-step 512x512 image in a little under two minutes. That's quite slow compared to any recent discrete GPU, but it's more than four times as fast as CPU-based generation on our eight-core Ryzen 7 5800X.





A Radeon Profile screenshot showing maxed-out GPU usage and 16GB of video RAM.

The Redditor, who is also known as " Tech-Practice " on Xwitter and YouTube, achieved this performance under Linux on a Ryzen 5 4600G. That's a six-core Zen 2 processor with a Vega-based integrated GPU hosting 7 compute units, giving it 448 shaders. The GPU clocks up to 1.9GHz, giving this integrated part some 1.7 TFLOPS of FP32 compute. That's not bad for an integrated GPU, and although even a lowly Radeon RX 6400 is more than twice as fast, it'll struggle with higher-resolution image generation due to its low local memory.





It's an interesting experiment, for sure. The poster says that the big available video memory also allows the integrated Vega GPU to run a wide variety of other AI applications that would fail on much faster discrete GPUs with less onboard memory. As we said above, if your model doesn't fit in RAM, it doesn't work. Many AI models are big enough that they aren't going to fit in the 8GB of video RAM commonly available on discrete GPUs, but doubling the capacity can allow you to use the model with an integrated GPU—albeit at a glacial pace.





T he left girl took 8 min. on our CPU; the right girl took 2.6s on a discrete GPU—same prompt/settings.

