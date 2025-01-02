Ryzen 7 9800X3D Sales Top Entire 9000 CPU Range At A Popular EU Retailer





At present moment, AMD can't supply its retail partners with enough Ryzen 7 9800X3D models to meet the insatiable demand by gamers. It's the first (and so far only) desktop processor based on Zen 5 to wield AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache solution, which is great for gaming, and it's frequently sold out (save for marketplace sellers with big price increases). And at at least one popular retailer, sales of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D are significantly higher every other Ryzen 9000 series CPU combined.





That's not shocking in and of itself—if you haven't done so already, give our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review a read. It ended up earning our Editor's Choice award, which we don't give away lightly. Managing Editor Marco Chiappetta reviewed the chip for us and deemed it "arguably the best PC gaming processor available, as well as a "no-compromise processor for gamers and one heck of an all-around performer."





High praise, in other words, with lot of benchmark data to back it up. AMD also earned kudos for re-engineering its 3D V-Cache implementation. For the 9000X3D series, the 3D V-Cache sits below the processor cores, which enables the cores to have direct access to the CPU cooler. This means cooler temps, and in turn it allowed AMD to enable overclocking, a first for a chip with 3D V-Cache.









It's proving to be a popular chip, and while we have limited sales data available to us, German retailer Mindfactory is good about sharing stats. Every CPU listing at the site has a tick showing how many units have been sold so far. Here's a break down of the numbers at the time of this writing...