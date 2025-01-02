Ryzen 7 9800X3D Sales Top Entire 9000 CPU Range At A Popular EU Retailer

At present moment, AMD can't supply its retail partners with enough Ryzen 7 9800X3D models to meet the insatiable demand by gamers. It's the first (and so far only
) desktop processor based on Zen 5
to wield AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache solution, which is great for gaming, and it's frequently sold out (save for marketplace sellers with big price increases). And at at least one popular retailer, sales of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D are significantly higher every other Ryzen 9000 series CPU combined.
That's not shocking in and of itself—if you haven't done so already, give our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review
a read. It ended up earning our Editor's Choice award, which we don't give away lightly. Managing Editor Marco Chiappetta reviewed the chip for us and deemed it "arguably the best PC gaming processor available, as well as a "no-compromise processor for gamers and one heck of an all-around performer."
High praise, in other words, with lot of benchmark data to back it up. AMD also earned kudos for re-engineering its 3D V-Cache implementation. For the 9000X3D series, the 3D V-Cache sits below the processor cores, which enables the cores to have direct access to the CPU cooler. This means cooler temps, and in turn it allowed AMD to enable overclocking, a first for a chip with 3D V-Cache.
It's proving to be a popular chip, and while we have limited sales data available to us, German retailer Mindfactory is good about sharing stats. Every CPU listing at the site has a tick showing how many units have been sold so far. Here's a break down of the numbers at the time of this writing...
- Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Over 8,560 sold
- Ryzen 9 9950X: Over 790 sold
- Ryzen 9 9900X: Over 820 sold
- Ryzen 7 9700X: Over 2,570 sold
- Ryzen 5 9600X: Over 925 sold
Where applicable, those figures include the combined tally of retail boxed and OEM tray sales. Adding it all up, the entire non-X3D range amounts to somewhere slightly north of 5,105 units sold (it looks like Mindfactory updates the sales ticker in 5-unit increments), versus over 8,560 chip sales of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
We don't want to read too much into this, because in the grand scheme of things a few thousand chips is not all that much. However, it's the data we have at our disposal, and it shows the Ryzen 7 9800X3D outselling the entire 9000 series by 67%.
This somewhat aligns with the ranking of Amazon's best-selling CPUs, at least for where the Ryzen 7 9800X3D stands. Amazon doesn't share unit sales, but it does maintain a list of the best sellers. Here's a current snapshot of where each CPU ranks among the best sellers...
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is several spots ahead of the next-closest Ryzen 9000 series CPU, which is the Ryzen 7 9700X. This seems to suggest that eight cores is the sweet spot, in terms of sales, with a strong preference towards 3D V-Cache (driving by demand from gamers, no doubt).
It will be interesting to see how things move and shift once AMD releases more Ryzen 9000X3D models